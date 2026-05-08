5 Best “Melt-In-Your-Mouth” Filet Mignons at Top Steakhouse Chains

Five steakhouse chains serving tender filet mignon with rich flavor.

If you’re not a fan of a marbled steak like a bone in ribeye, and prefer a cut that’s a bit leaner, but still tender, filet mignon is an excellent choice. Even without marbling or a fat cap, the steak is flavorful and tender, and can be paired with a rich sauce. Here are five steak restaurants serving the most delectable filet mignon you can order.

Lawry’s

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Lawry’s offers ways to balance out the lean filet mignon with a rich sauce or cheese. Guests can order their filet mignon with a variety of different add-ons, including a green peppercorn sauce, tangy blue cheese, or a creamy béarnaise to complete the dish.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is consistently brought up in conversation when it comes to good steakhouse chains. They have a wide variety of cuts, depending on what you prefer or what you’re craving that day, including a tender center cut filet.

Black Angus

Black Angus serves diners the filet mignon center cut entrée. “Yesterday, we had the early bird special. All included with bacon wrapped filet mignon,” a diner said. He later added to his Yelp review, saying it was a great value for the money.

Texas Roadhouse

The Dallas Filet from Texas Roadhouse is yet another thing on the menu that I can rave about from the well-known chain. Like many of their steaks and scratch made items, their filet is tender, cooked to your liking, and quite leaner than other options on the menu.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar has a few options on their menu to offer when guests are craving filet mignon. Customers can have the Fleming’s main filet mignon, a bone in filet, or even a petite option if you want a smaller portion. “Less than 10% of beef earns the top-tier rating of USDA Prime. We are proud to be one of a select few to offer USDA Prime beef,” the website says.