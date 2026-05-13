These restaurant chains serve spicy Buffalo chicken sandwiches fans love.

If you like your chicken spicy, Buffalo chicken is a must-order. But have you ever had a Buffalo chicken sandwich? Just FYI: The sauce originated in Buffalo, New York, and has nothing to do with the animal. Regardless, the combination of chicken, spicy sauce, bread, and whatever other toppings you enjoy is absolute perfection for anyone who likes a little heat. Where can you get the best version? Here are 7 restaurant chains serving the best Buffalo chicken sandwiches.

Buffalo Wild Wings

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Buffalo Wild Wings regulars swear by the buffalo sauce on the wings, which are “incredible,” according to fans. “Good size, cooked great with a nice crisp on the outside and tossed in sauce perfectly,” adds another diner. While there isn’t a specific Buffalo chicken sandwich on the menu, you can order any of the chicken sandwiches and ask for a side of the chain’s famous Buffalo sauce to douse it in.

Culver’s

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Culver’s Spicy Crispy Chicken sandwich is a Buffalo-adjacent option from the Midwest chain that brings the heat in a tasty way. “Juicy, 100% whole white meat chicken breast is coated in a three-pepper blend of spices, and is served with crispy lettuce, ripe tomato, creamy mayo, and fresh dill pickles on a toasted & buttered brioche bun,” the brand says. And, is made with the same seasoned breading as the spicy Buffalo Chicken Tenders, “a flavorsome blend of chili peppers, paprika and black pepper spices.”

Roosters

Roosters, with locations in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Indiana, has a delicious Buffalo Chicken Sub on the menu. It consists of fried chicken chunks, Medium Wing sauce, diced celery, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese, topped with bleu cheese crumbles.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s Buffalo blue chicken sandwich is made with the famous spicy sauce. Ask for your go-to heat, but “tossed in tongue torch (ask for heavy sauce) are absolutely as good as it gets for drive through hot wings,” one diner maintains. “Zaxby’s is unquestionably the best place with a drive thru for wings (boneless and traditional),” another agrees.

Wingstop

Wingstop has one of the best original Buffalo sauces that comes on its bone-in wings, fried crisp, and you can get the same sauce on a chicken sandwich. “Wingstop, no contest,” a Redditor says about the sauce.

Which Wich Buffalo Chicken Wich

The Which Which Buffalo Chicken Wich is one of the best sandwich shop options, with layers of chicken, buffalo sauce, and bleu cheese crumbles. It’s basically the sandwich version of chicken wings, packed with protein, spice, and veggies.

Jersey Mike’s

If you are craving a Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak, head to Jersey Mike’s for #44. The sandwich is made with Frank’s Red Hot Sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato, white American cheese, and blue cheese dressing. “The Buffalo chicken is where it’s at,” agrees a Redditor.