These chain restaurants serve hearty Texas-style chili without beans.

To bean or not to bean, that is the question that divides chili fans. Some people prefer legumes in their chili, which adds an extra dose of fiber and texture to a bowl of beef, veggies, and broth. However, to others, including many chili purists, adding beans is simply a filler that isn’t necessary. Texas chili is the version sans beans, just a big meaty bowl of beef, spices, veggies, and juices. Where can you get a piping hot, delicious bowl? Here are the 5 best Texas chilis at chain restaurants, according to fans.

Hard Times Cafe

Hard Times Cafe serves authentic Texas and Terlingua Red chili. The Texas Chili features “course ground beef cooked in its own juice, using an authentic turn of the century family spice blend and recipe,” according to the menu, while the Terlingua Red is a “tribute to the texas ghost town that hosted the first chili cook off, a redder color and spicy kick of championship chilies.” Diner agree both are amazing. “The Chili here is fantastic. If you have never been before I recommend asking for the free tasting flight so you can choose your best match. For me it is a combination of the Texas and the Cincinnati. I enjoy my chili via a Hard Times specialty called a Chilli Mac. I get mine three ways with Cheese & Onions on top of the Chilli on top of the most tender spaghetti. The rest of the menu is great too. The grilled wings are a can’t miss and the chicken wrap is special too,” a Yelper says.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse’s thick, flavorful chili, no beans, topped with cheddar and onions, is legendary. “I know it sounds dumb as a side, but if you’re a meat lover, it’s worth mentioning,” the same Redditor says. “TXRH handcuts all of their steaks. Those trimmings are not wasted,” they continue, adding that this chili is “one of the most expensive chili you could make at home because it is ground Filet, ribeye, strip, and sirloin meat,” they write. “I’m a big fan. Additional secret menu item if you’re a freak, chili cheese cactus blossoms exist and it is exactly what it sounds like.”

McAlister’s Deli

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McAlister’s Deli serves a hearty beef only chili filled with beef, beef, and more beef. “I love their chili for this reason. I don’t like beans because of the texture. Their chili is very texture issue friendly. And It does tastes good! You can add cheese and sour cream you just have to ask for it. And try it in a bread bowl. Yummy!” writes a Redditor.

Skyline

The Skyline Loaded Chili Bowl features the chain’s “secret-recipe chili with beans and onions topped with shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream.” Fans say there is nothing like it. It is “special and I hold it near to my heart. We dont call it chili, we just call it Skyline lol. Give me a 3-way and a cheese coney any day of the week!” writes a Redditor.

Outback

The Tasmanian Chili is another beanless delicacy. “The soup’s core ingredient is steak, which is only fitting, but it does include tomatoes and promises plenty of spice,” says our reviewer Megan Hageman. It has “some serious spice to it,” she adds. “But, it also packs some great flavors of smoky chili powder, hot peppers, and onion. The steak is also perfectly tender, there’s just not nearly enough of it to go around. Because of this, and the thinner consistency, the cup ends up tasting more like a more boldly spiced vegetable soup with beef tossed in than a substantial and thick-set chili.”