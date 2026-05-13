These steakhouse chains serve standout cowgirl cut ribeye steaks.

Nearly every steakhouse has a cowboy steak on the menu, but only a few serve up the cowgirl. What is the difference between the two? A cowboy is generally a thicker, bone-in ribeye, typically larger, weighing around 20-32 oz. The long rib bone is frenched to give it a distinctive appearance, and it generally has superior marbling, tenderness, and a rich, beefy flavor. The cowgirl, on the other hand, is typically smaller and boneless, or has a shorter bone. And, it is most commonly prepared by removing the spinalis (rib cap), making it leaner. Where can you feast on a cowgirl ribeye? Here are 3 steakhouse chains serving the best cowgirl cut steaks.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Over at Morton’s The Steakhouse, diners love the 16-oz. “Cowgirl” Bone-In Ribeye, a gourmet piece of meat for $69. “One of the best ribeye steaks I have ever eaten was from Morton’s. I’ll never forget it!” one Redditor declared. “The bone in ribeye with garlic butter was one of the best steaks I’ve ever had,” another Yelper agreed.

Fleming’s Prime

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Fleming’s Prime recently debuted a Prime Bone-In Cowgirl Ribeye. “Not our first rodeo, but definitely our favorite cut. Meet the Prime Bone-In Cowgirl Ribeye,” the chain shared about the petite bone-in ribeye cut. “Meet @flemingssteakhosue Prime Bone-In Cowgirl Ribeye. Bold, flavorful, and cooked to perfection, this standout cut is a must-try at Fleming’s Steakhouse. Whether you’re planning a date night or just craving a next-level steak, this is the kind of dish that makes the night unforgettable. Go ahead… treat yourself,” a Facebooker shared. One diner maintains their experience “was top tier,” from start to finish. “I ordered the cowgirl, and my husband ordered the prime dry aged with the barbecue shrimp, which were absolutely delicious. We also ordered the tuna, brussels sprouts and mashed potatoes which were equal equally wonderful and complemented each other wonderfully. Everything was great 5/5,” they wrote.

STK

STK, with locations worldwide, prides itself on serving delicious steaks and sides in a “vibe dining” setting. The modern steakhouse has a Cowgirl ribeye that one diner claims is “Probably the best steak I have ever had,” in a TripAdvisor review. “I ordered the cowgirl rib eye and my fiancee,” they wrote, adding that “the steak was fantastic, cooked and seasoned perfectly.” I recently dined at the Miami Beach location and personally recommend ordering the truffle fries, macaroni and cheese, and au gratin potatoes as sides to go with you meat.