These chains still serve the sweet-and-savory Monte Cristo sandwich.

The Monte Cristo is an old-school sandwich that is most definitely an acquired taste. A spin on the French classic, the Croque Monsieur, a grilled ham and cheese made with Béchamel sauce, the Monte Cristo is basically a ham and cheese sandwich dipped in batter, deep-fried, and dusted in powdered sugar. Fans maintain it is the perfect combo of sweet and savory. Where can you enjoy a delicious Monte Cristo in 2026? Here are 7 restaurant chains serving the best Monte Cristo sandwiches.

Bennigan’s

Bennigan’s, a nostalgia-inducing eatery, still serves the iconic Monte Cristo sandwich. “The ONLY place left to get the REAL Monte Cristo!!! Still the best one ever made, and served by any restaurant!” one fan shared. “I miss Bennigans!! And their Monte Christo was in fact delicious,” a Redditor says. “The Monte Cristos were soooooo good. My parents would take us there about once per month and that was my go-to,” another added.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

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Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen‘s smoked ham, turkey, and raspberry Monte Cristo is a favorite among diners. “Got to get the Monte Cristo. It’s fabulous. I waited a few visits before trying it and shouldn’t have. It’s the best. I ordered it the last 2 times I was there & brought some home with me because I was pleasantly full, which is a rarity for me,” one diner shared.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory has a delicious Monte Cristo Sandwich on the Saturday and Sunday brunch menu. It is made with crunchy French Toast stuffed with bacon, grilled ham, scrambled eggs, and melted Swiss cheese, dusted with powdered sugar, and served with strawberry preserves. “The Monte Cristo Sandwich is the best thing on The Cheesecake Factory Menu,” one diner said.

Snooze Eatery

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, serves up an open-faced Monte Cristo brunch-style in some locations. “Picture-perfect mornings start with our Monte Cristo Brioche Toast. Where savory meets sweet, with layers of house-made raspberry pepper jam, shaved ham and gooey cheese, topped with a sunny-side up cage-free egg and crispy prosciutto —it’s crafted to satisfy those next-level brunch cravings,” the chain says. “I had this yesterday morning. Delicious,” an Instagrammer commented. “I tried this last week and it was 🔥, 10/10,” another added.

Metro Diner

Metro Diner serves a decadent deep-fried Monte Cristo sandwich with ham, turkey, and cheese on battered brioche, dusted with powdered sugar and served with raspberry preserves. “This sandwich, The Metro Cristo, at Metro Diner is AMAZING!!! All of the different flavors go well together! Plus who doesn’t love a great donut?” a fan wrote on Facebook.

Black Bear Diner

Over at Black Bear Diner, the signature Monte Cristo sandwich features ham, turkey, and melted mozzarella cheese, served between layers of thick battered and fried French toast. “Three layers of french toast, two melted cheeses, ham, turkey, and syrup – treat yourself!” the chain wrote on Facebook.

Disneyland Cafe Orleans

Fun Fact: The Monte Cristo had been around for decades under various names. However, it didn’t gain popularity until the 1960s, when the Blue Bayou Restaurant at Disneyland began serving the sandwich. It is still available at Cafe Orleans. “One of the best dining options for food, atmosphere and reservation availability. I recommend the Monte Cristo. It’s the same one that’s on Blue Bayou’s lunch menu, but you can actually get a table here,” one said.