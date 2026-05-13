These chain restaurants serve bagels diners say are worth ordering.

There is an ongoing debate about where to get the best bagel in New York. While any of those bagels in question is likely better than one you will get anywhere else in the country, especially at a chain, there are some restaurants that serve some delicious options. Where can you get the best bagel anywhere in the USA? Here are the 7 best bagels at chain restaurants, according to diners.

Bruegger’s Bagels

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Of all the major chains, Bruegger’s Bagels has always been my go-to for dense, authentic kettle boiled bages. “Bruegger’s Bagels are where it’s at. I’m not kidding. Of all the bagels I’ve had in the Twin Cities. These are the best. Sad to report,” one Redditor says. “We’ve tried so many and Brueggers is consistently good,” another adds.

Brooklyn Water Bagel

Brooklyn Water Bagel uses New York water technology to create old-world artisan bagels. “Our bagels are boiled in our Brooklynized® water and then baked fresh daily at our stores. Staying true to the traditional New York style bagel, these gourmet bagels, which are hot and ready to be served, are crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside,” they claim. There are locations all over Florida, and customers are adamant that they are the best bagels down south. “Really fresh & tasty bagels here. I watched the machine form bagels 1 per second. The Everything Bagel is delicious & large in size compared to other stores,” one says. “The closest to New York bagels we’ve found. Very nice assortment of bagels,” adds another Yelper.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Diners also appreciate Einstein Bros. Bagels, which are baked daily. Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, recently told ETNT that the chain is one of her go-tos. “Einstein Bros. bagels are soft on the inside with enough chew to feel substantial,”she says. “They toast evenly and work well with cream cheese or breakfast sandwich fillings. They’re not overly dense or tough, so they’re easy to eat plain or toasted.”

Noah’s NY Bagels

On the West Coast, Noah’s NY Bagels have been serving up chewy favorites since the 1980s. “At Noah’s, we believe every bagel should be fresh-baked and that ingredients matter. Our dedication to quality includes cage-free eggs, thick-cut bacon, and bagels made of dough that starts with simple ingredients: flour, water, brown sugar, salt and yeast,” the chain says. “Noah’s NY Bagels is a Sunday morning habit that never misses. It is the go to spot for a fresh dozen that lasts all week. The bagels are consistently good, whether you stick to plain or grab everything, sesame, or cinnamon raisin. The shmears are what seal the deal. There are tons of options, from classic cream cheese to flavors like sun dried tomato or honey almond. Grabbing a dozen on Sunday feels comforting and familiar, like a small New York routine that still hits every time,” a Yelper says. “Best bagels in LA I’ve tried a lot of different places,” another adds.

Big Apple Bagels

Big Apple Bagels serves up “always made-from-scratch, premium” bagels. “All of our restaurants are known for freshness because we hand make our products on the premises daily. As a result, we are able to provide our customers with the tastiest and most delightful products anywhere,” the chain writes, serving rings in Florida, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, California, Ohio, Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Indiana. “Living in Wisconsin, I rarely get good east coast bagels. I love this little bagel shop. Huge variety of sandwiches, cream cheese flavors, bagels and coffee. Service is friendly and pretty quick,” writes a TripAdvisor reviewer. “We like their bagels. Perhaps not quite as good as one might get in NYC but we think they are the best in the York area,” another writes.

Panera Bread

While definitely not New York style, Panera Bread bagels have a soft spot with diners. “I always have them when I go there,” one person said on Reddit. “The cinnamon crunch bagel with honey walnut cream cheese is soooo good! And, even chefs indulge in them. “Panera Bread’s cinnamon crunch bagel paired with honey walnut cream cheese can be breakfast and is honestly good enough for dessert,” Jessica Formicola, chef, cookbook author, TV personality, and recipe creator with Savory Experiments, confessed to us. “It’s a splurge I love making.”

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ serves up a solid bagel, according to Buchanan. “Dunkin’ bagels are straightforward and familiar, with a mild flavor and a slightly chewy bite,” she says. “They toast well and hold cream cheese without falling apart. They’re a reliable option when you want a simple bagel without anything fancy.”