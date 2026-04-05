5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fish and Chips, According to Diners

Diners name the best fish and chips at five popular chain restaurants.

A good serving of fish and chips is a delicate process. It can’t be overly greasy, and the restaurant needs to have a good understanding of how to keep that batter super crisp, while the fish remains moist and delicate, without the batter getting soggy quickly. Of course, a nice pairing of tartar sauce and chips is a must, too. According to diners, these 5 chain restaurants have some of the best fish and chips out there.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill has delicious fish dishes customers love, including their fried fish. “Happy hour was good and they even had specials at the table. Second time here and we will b e back. Great fish and chips,” a review said on Tripadvisor. Others went on to say their fishes dishes are great, with another saying “awesome fish and chips,” although, they admitted they prefer their fries crispier.

Legal Seafood

Legal Seafood is a solid spot for crispy fish and chips, according to diners. “Two of us had shrimp and two of us had fish and chips. We all loved our meals. Don’t forget to try bon bons just the right size dessert,” a review said on Tripadvisor. “We come to this Legal Seafoods often, especially for their fish and chips, which are excellent and now come with really, really good onion rings,” another said.

Mccormick & Schmick’s

Mccormick & Schmick’s has fish and chips that diners rave about. “My husband and I shared the fish and chips, a crab cake and broccolini. The fish and chips were very good, light and flavorful,” a review said on Tripadvisor. “Fish and chips really good,” another review said. “Two of us had fish and chips, one the shrimp and the other the rockfish. All well prepared and tasty,” a third stated.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster does more right than just their cheesy biscuits. “Red Lobster’s Fish and Chips soooooo gooood. About $20 and my curbside order was ready in 15 minutes!!! Came with biscuits, hush puppies, seasoned fries, slaw, and a huge piece of fish! If you [haven’t] been by in a while, ya need to,” a reviewer said on Facebook.

Long John Silvers

Long John Silvers might be a fast food option, but customers say it’s among the best and often underrated. “The fish was nice [and] crispy on the outside and flaky on the inside. I was worried it would be slightly soggy since this is a low end fish place but it tasted just as good as anywhere,” a Reddit review said. “Long John Silvers is extremely slept on,” another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e