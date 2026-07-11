5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Breakfast Platters, According to Chefs

Chefs share the chain restaurants serving standout breakfast platters.

Breakfast is a favorite meal for many, and when you want to grab your morning must-haves on the go, not all places hit the spot. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, crispy hash browns, or a hearty plate of eggs and bacon, not every chain restaurant delivers the same quality. “A great breakfast platter is all about variety and balance,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “The best platters combine perfectly cooked eggs, crispy breakfast potatoes, quality breakfast meats, and fresh bread or pancakes to create a meal that’s both satisfying and comforting.” He adds, “When every component is prepared with care and served hot, a breakfast platter becomes much more than a simple morning meal—it’s the perfect way to start the day.” To help narrow your choices, Chef Dennis shares his five chain-restaurant recommendations for the best breakfast platters.

Turning Point – Breakfast Combo

When one breakfast craving isn’t enough, this menu favorite makes it easy to enjoy a little bit of everything. “The Breakfast Combo at Turning Point offers the best of both worlds by pairing classic eggs and breakfast meat with your choice of pancakes, French toast, or waffles,” says Chef Dennis. “The made-to-order preparation and fresh ingredients make it an excellent choice for anyone who enjoys both sweet and savory flavors on one plate.”

First Watch – The Traditional Breakfast

Known for putting a fresh spin on daytime dining, First Watch keeps things classic with one of its most popular breakfast staples. “First Watch’s Traditional Breakfast is a great example of a classic breakfast platter done right,” Chef Dennis says. “Two eggs cooked to order, your choice of breakfast meat, seasoned potatoes, and toast create a balanced meal, while the restaurant’s commitment to fresh ingredients helps elevate this breakfast favorite.”

Waffle House – All-Star Special

A longtime menu staple, this breakfast has become synonymous with the Waffle House experience. According to Chef Dennis, “The All-Star Special has earned its reputation as one of the most iconic breakfast platters available at any chain restaurant.” He says, “Combining eggs, toast, breakfast meat, hash browns or grits, and a signature waffle, it delivers generous portions and all the classic breakfast flavors people crave.”

Another Broken Egg Café – Traditional Day Starter

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The café has built its reputation on brunch-inspired comfort food, but this straightforward breakfast remains a customer favorite. “Another Broken Egg Café’s Traditional Day Starter puts a fresh, upscale spin on the classic breakfast platter,” says Chef Dennis. “Featuring eggs cooked to order, breakfast meat, and your choice of breakfast sides, it’s a simple yet satisfying meal that showcases quality ingredients and generous portions.”

Cracker Barrel – Uncle Herschel’s Favorite

For decades, Cracker Barrel has been a go-to destination for hearty Southern breakfasts, and this signature plate is one of its best-known offerings. “Cracker Barrel’s Uncle Herschel’s Favorite is everything you’d expect from a hearty Southern breakfast,” says Chef Dennis. “With eggs cooked your way, your choice of breakfast meat, grits, fried apples or Hashbrown Casserole, plus biscuits and gravy, it delivers comforting, homestyle flavors that have made it one of the chain’s most popular breakfast platters.”