These chains serve cheesy, sauce-smothered chicken enchiladas diners rave about.

If you are a fan of Mexican food, you understand the deliciousness of a chicken enchilada. The simple but delicious dish is usually made with cooked, seasoned chicken wrapped in a tortilla, smothered in sauce and cheese, then baked until bubbly and hot. Not every restaurant serves a delicious version of the popular dish. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best chicken enchiladas, according to diners.

Chuy’s

Chuy’s has close to 100 restaurants across the U.S., from Florida to Indiana. The restaurant’s chicken enchiladas, served with corn tortillas, are a fan favorite. “I personally think they’re awesome! I always get the deluxe chicken with queso all over it! And if you like spicy, they currently have the enchiladas Ricas that’s a special,” a Yelper says. “The avocado chicken special is my favorite. They only have it once a week,” another added.

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

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Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant is a family-friendly joint with open-air courtyards that is growing in popularity with locations in Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Its enchilada platter is a crowd-pleaser. “Great Mexican Restaurant. Love the different sauces Abuelo’s has for enchiladas. I’m from Texas and really miss the Sour Cream sauce and Chili sauce especially. Haven’t found any other Mexican, Tex-mex in Virginia that equals the quality Abuelo’s has,” a Yelper says. “My chicken fajita enchiladas were very good. The tortilla was very crispy, which I wasn’t expecting, but actually tasted very good,” another agreed.

Pappasito’s Cantina

Pappasito’s Cantina is famous for its creative enchiladas, including chicken tinga, made with shredded chicken in a sauce of tomatoes, chipotle chiles in adobo, and sliced onions. The chicken suiza enchiladas, topped with bright tomatillo sauce, are also a hit. “The enchiladas were generously filled with meat and seasoned well,” a Yelper says.

Uncle Julio’s

Uncle Julio’s has locations in Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin, and serves up hearty chicken enchiladas with trademark sauces. The “chicken was flavorful as were the sauces,” a Yelper says. Another who ordered it proclaims, “it never fails me. The green chili flavor in the cream sauce is what makes the dish,” they added.

Rosa Mexicano

Rosa Mexicano is famous for its Enchiladas Roasted Chicken, served with mole poblano, Chihuahua cheese, cilantro, red onion, and crema. One Yelper maintains they are “very tasty. My son loves the salsa and the queso.”