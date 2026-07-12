7 Restaurant Chains Serving Classic Friday Fish Fry Favorites

Skip the kitchen and enjoy these comforting seafood dinners.

The Friday fish fry is a Midwestern tradition based in the Catholic practice of abstaining from meat on Fridays, now popular across the country year-round. While some fish is seasonal, others are always popular and available, especially options like catfish and pollock. Many restaurants have some variety of fried fish and shellfish available, but a handful keep the Friday fish fry tradition alive with excellent lunches and suppers diners can’t get enough of: Here are seven chains serving classic Friday fish fry favorites.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner has a classic Friday Fish Fry where diners can eat as much fried fish as they like from 4 p.m. until close. “From day one, we’ve been serving up scratch-made comfort food with fresh ingredients, bear-sized portions, and the warm hospitality you know and love,” the chain says.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is known for classic down-home comfort food, and the Friday Fish Fry is no exception. The chain also has excellent fried catfish options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. “It was convenient and probably the best fried fish dinner I’ve had in a while. Service on point and that fish!!” one diner said.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster has excellent fried fish not just on Fridays but all week long. Diners still recovering from the endless shrimp promotion will be thrilled that Crabfest is officially back, and this time guests can add Mike’s Hot Honey to two of the event’s headliners: Crab Your Way and the brand-new Crabfest Boil!

Bob Evans

Bob Evans has a wonderful fish fry special year-round: The Fish Fry Platter, made from three wild caught Alaska cod fillets with a light, flaky, pub-style batter with two onion rings, dill tartar sauce and a lemon wedge, is a hit with fans. This meal comes with two sides and dinner rolls for the ultimate seafood feast.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s diners don’t have to wait until Lent (or even Friday) to indulge in a budget-friendly seafood feast. Menu items like the 2 Piece Fish & Clam Strips Meal are perfect for guests who want a variety of good seafood, plus all the sides.

Culver’s

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For a non-seafood chain that also happens to be a fast-food spot, Culver’s has perfected the art of the Friday fish fry. Diners rave about the cod, shrimp, and seasonal walleye. “Hand-battered and cooked to order, our seafood favorites are rooted in Midwest tradition,” the restaurant says.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s keeps the spirit of the Friday fish fry alive all week long. “We’re no one trick sea pony. Sure, we’ve got the classic fried fish and chips you love, but now we’ve got delicious new grilled seafood options to add to our menu of delica-seas,” the chain says.