These restaurant chains serve hearty pot roast sandwiches piled high with tender beef and melty cheese.

I love a good pot roast, so naturally, a pot roast sandwich is on my short list of the most amazing sandwiches on the planet. Sure, pot roast is delicious served on a bed of mashed potatoes and smothered in veggies, but it can be equally delicious when sandwiched between slices of bread. Sometimes, you can even get it covered in melty cheese and griddled to perfection. Where can you get the best pot roast sandwiches? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best pot roast sandwiches, according to diners.

Culver’s

The Beef Pot Roast sandwich at Culver’s is a Midwest delicacy. “Premium chuck roast is slow braised, then hand-shredded in our restaurants and served on our toasted signature bun,” the chain says. “Our Beef Pot Roast Sandwich is made with premium chuck roast that’s been oven roasted for eight hours until it is fork tender, and slow-braised with a classic blend of herbs and spices.” Diners maintain it is delicious. “I pretty much always get the pot roast sandwiches because it’s like the special item for me. Sure I could get a normal burger and fries, but pot roast and cheese curds are special,” a Redditor says. “Their pot roast sandwich is god tier,” a second agrees. “I know I say this all the time. Sometimes I add mushrooms, grilled onions and the BBQ sauce too, but it gets to be a mess,” a third adds.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans has a Double Cheese Pot Roast Dip on the menu, an open-faced hit with diners. It features the chain’s signature slow-roasted pot roast, caramelized onions, melted American cheese, and real provolone cheese on grilled sourdough bread “served with homestyle beef gravy for dipping,” the chain writes. The meal “is really good,” a Facebooker writes.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

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Perkins Restaurant & Baker’s Pot Roast Melt isn’t a mainstay on the menu, but if you are lucky enough to walk in when it’s featured on the limited-time menu, order it. The homestyle pot roast melt is a favorite of diners. “It was very good..!!!” writes a Facebooker. “Perfection,” adds another, while a third confirms it is “Delicious.”

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner’s signature sandwich is the Pot Roast Melt. It is made with slow-cooked pot roast, grilled onions, horseradish aioli, and a blend of Jack and cheddar cheeses, served on thick-cut sourdough bread typically grilled with a parmesan-garlic crust, and comes with a side of savory au jus for dipping. “Black Bear Diner knocked it out of the park with their Pot Roast Melt! Pot Roast, onion and cheesy goodness on grilled parmesan/garlic bread. On top of that – you get to dip it in au jus!” a Facebooker exclaims.

Denny’s

The Pot Roast Melt at Denny’s is another diner favorite. The delicious sandwich is served on sourdough and is loaded with tender slow-roasted beef, caramelized onions, and sharp white cheddar.