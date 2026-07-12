These chains serve foot-long, quarter-pound, and fully loaded hot dogs that satisfy big appetites.

Let’s be real: The average, bun-sized frank is on the skimpy side. Most people can throw back a few normal-sized hot dogs in a sitting. Luckily, there are a handful of restaurants that offer oversized hot dogs, including foot-long, quarter-pound, and 10-inch hot dogs. Additionally, other places load up regular-sized dogs with all the fixings, making them a meal and then some. Where should you feast if you are hungry for a hot dog? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best oversized hot dogs, according to diners.

Sonic Drive-In

Footlong Quarter Pound Coney is legendarily big and messy, a grilled hot dog topped with warm chili and melty cheddar cheese served in a soft, warm bakery bun. “Sonic is probably the best fast food dog imo,” writes a diner. “Sonic – Chicago Dog hands down,” another agrees.

Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous serves big and juicy hot dogs with big flavor to loyal fans. “Definitely has to be Nathan’s for me. Little pricey nowadays but the taste is just phenomenal,” says a person. Several others note that the epic hot dogs at Sam’s Club are also Nathan’s. “They are great!” one says.

Wienerschnitzel

Wienerschnitzel is another spot specializing in hot dogs, aka wieners. And they have dogs topped with everything imaginable, including chili and cheese. “Get their junkyard dog on a pretzel bun. You’ll find NOTHING in fast food that compares to that,” one says.

Sheetz

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Sheetz offers a highly customizable hot dog experience through their made-to-order menu, ranging from classic franks to the limited-edition 10-inch Nathan’s Famous “Big Glizzy,” which fans are raving about this month. The extra-large hot dog was developed with Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. “The Big Glizzy features an XL Nathan’s Hot Dog,” an Instagrammer wrote. “How could it get any better than this?”

Costco

Costco’s “hot dog and a drink” deal is beyond legendary, mostly due to the delicious, Kosher-style ¼ pound dog. While the chopped onion rotary and all-you-can-eat sauerkraut are no longer part of the experience, you can still ask for chopped onions at the counter. “Personally I think they have one of the best tasting hot dogs out there. I miss the polish though, those were the bomb!” writes a Redditor.