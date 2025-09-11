Your nutritional needs change as you age, especially if you are trying to lose weight. You probably already know what to avoid: Sugar, processed foods, and anything fried. But what should you eat instead? We asked Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board-Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, what foods people should eat after 50. “Foods that support muscle, bone, and heart health — the pillars of fitness after 50,” she responded. Here are the 7 best foods to eat for a fitter body after 50.

Fatty Fish

Salmon and other fatty fish are essential for weight loss after 50. These types of proteins from the sea are “rich in omega-3 fatty acids to reduce inflammation and protect heart and brain health,” says Collingwood. “Provides high-quality protein to help maintain lean muscle mass.”

Greek Yogurt

Collingwood advocates Greek yogurt post-50, and at all other ages. “High in protein for retaining muscle,” she says. “Provides calcium and vitamin D (fortified versions) for strong bones.” Make sure you are buying a lower-fat Greek yogurt that isn’t loaded with sugar in the form of flavor or fruit. She suggests adding your own.

Eggs

Make sure to eat eggs. “A complete protein source with all essential amino acids,” Collingwood says. “Contains choline, important for brain health, and vitamin D.” There are so many ways to enjoy them, but consider boiling a batch at the start of the week so you can snack on them whenever you get a craving.

Leafy Greens

Eat your leafy greens, including spinach, kale, and arugula. "Loaded with calcium, magnesium, vitamin K, and antioxidants for bone and cardiovascular health," says Collingwood. "High fiber supports digestion and blood sugar balance."

Berries

If you need something sweet, grab a handful of berries. Collingwood recommends blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries. “Packed with antioxidants and fiber. Support brain health, reduce inflammation, and aid recovery from exercise,” she says.

Nuts

Nuts and seeds (almonds, walnuts, chia, flax) are another thing you should be eating. They provide healthy fats, protein, and fiber,” she says. “Support heart health, satiety, and stable blood sugar levels.”

Beans and Lentils

And lastly, Collingwood recommends beans and lentils. “Plant-based protein with fiber to support muscle maintenance and digestive health. Rich in potassium and magnesium for blood pressure and heart health,” she explains.