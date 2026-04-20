6 Best Chain Restaurants for Fried Catfish and Rice and Beans

Six chain restaurants serving fried catfish with rice and beans sides.

Fresh fried fish just hits the spot when you’re starving, especially with the right pairings when it comes to sauces and sides. For something a bit different than your normal cod or haddock, some chain restaurants prioritize a southern classic like fried catfish. The fish has a delectable, crisp breading and sides of rice and beans to pair it with to complete the meal. Here are six chain restaurants where diners can find the combo.

Cracker Barrel

At Cracker Barrel, customers can order their Fried Catfish, two fried catfish fillets coated with cornmeal and served with tartar sauce, hushpuppies, and sides in addition to their buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. Sides include buttery seasoned rice and a bowl of pinto beans loaded with country ham and topped with some onion and chow chow relish. They also have beans and greens, the pinto beans cooked with turnip greens, onion, relish, and a splash of vinegar.

Louisiana Charlie’s

Louisiana Charlie’s has crispy fried catfish with red beans and rice that diners rave about. “You just can’t go wrong with the food here. Like, ever! This go around, my folks and I had lunch here. It was his first time at the establishment. He ordered the catfish with baked beans and fries, I ordered the red beans and rice, and we shared a 1/2 order of gumbo fries,” a customer review said on Yelp. “The catfish was out of this world! It had a light, crunchy texture but the inside would literally melt in your mouth.”

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que has been a long time favorite of mine growing up, and still is. They have incredible BBQ on the menu, in addition to seafood like their cajun fried catfish meal with cornmeal crusted fish, served with spiced black-eyed peas and tartar sauce. If you’re looking for beans and rice to go with your meal, some of their many sides include BBQ fried rice with BBQ meat and BBQ beans with pork.

Eat My Catfish

Eat My Catfish has a variety of catfish meals on the menu, but going back to basics, customers can get a simple catfish dinner consisting of crispy catfish fillets and 2 regular sides, in addition to some hushpuppies and “Mawmaw’s tartar sauce.” On the side, their BBQ baked beans and cajun rice pair well with the fried catfish meals.

Flying Fish

The borracho beans and rice from Flying Fish pair well with their catfish meals and customers love the combo. The beans are cooked using adobo sauce and tender pork belly on rice. On the menu, diners can enjoy Fried Catfish Jambalaya loaded with andouille sausage, veggies, catfish, and shredded chicken or a simple, but delicious, Whole Catfish meal with french fries, hushpuppies, tartar sauce and cocktail sauce.

California Fish Grill

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At California Fish Grill, the menu is packed with a wide variety of seafood. The fried catfish is a southern favorite, served fried or grilled if you’d like a healthier option. For sides, diners can add brown, white, or cauliflower rice and beans to round out the dish. “This is my go to doordash order restaurant. My favorite: fried catfish with cauli rice and zucchini. I can eat it everyday. It’s a healthier option too,” a reviewer on Yelp says.