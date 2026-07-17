I Tried the Fried Chicken at 6 Chains and One Was Clearly the Best

We taste-tested six popular chains to find the ultimate fried chicken.

Few comfort foods are as satisfying as perfectly fried chicken. The ideal piece has a crispy coating that gives way to juicy meat, and while every chain has its own approach, not all fried chicken is created equal. To find out which ones are worth ordering, I picked up chicken from six popular spots, including a grocery store prepared section and even a gas station favorite, to compare them side by side. While every option had something to offer, subtle differences in seasoning, texture, and juiciness ultimately determined my final ranking.

Hannaford Fried Chicken

Grocery store fried chicken deserves more credit than it usually gets, and Hannaford’s version proved why. The fried chicken tenders had a satisfyingly thick, crispy coating and tasted surprisingly fresh for something picked up from the store in the prepared section. While the chicken itself wasn’t quite as juicy as the higher-ranked contenders, it still delivered plenty of flavor. One of the biggest advantages of grocery store fried chicken is convenience. Whether you’re already shopping or just want a couple of pieces without committing to an entire combo from a fast-food chain, it’s an easy grab-and-go meal. Hannaford’s was a solid example, and in my experience, grocery stores like Walmart also consistently turn out excellent fried chicken that tastes very close to homemade.

Chick-fil-A Chicken Strips

Chick-fil-A‘s chicken strips are easy to enjoy thanks to their light, crispy breading and signature dipping sauces. The chicken had a pleasant sweetness that seemed to come from the seasoning blend, giving it a different flavor profile than the other competitors. Although the meat wasn’t quite as juicy as some of the options, the strips stayed crisp without feeling greasy. Combined with Chick-fil-A’s famous sauces, they’re still an easy choice when you’re craving fried chicken.

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken delivered some of the best texture of the entire taste test. The breading stayed exceptionally crisp while the chicken remained incredibly juicy inside, making every bite satisfying from a texture standpoint. The only drawback was the seasoning. Even ordering a mild heat level, the spice blend was applied so heavily that it overwhelmed the chicken itself. Rather than tasting balanced, it felt like the seasoning dominated every bite. With a lighter hand, this easily could have ranked much higher because the quality of the chicken and breading was outstanding.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

KFC Original Fried Chicken

KFC remains popular for good reason. Its familiar seasoning blend delivers the comforting flavor many people expect from classic fried chicken, and the crispy coating paired nicely with the tender meat. Compared with some of the others, KFC was definitely one of the greasier options, but that’s not exactly a dealbreaker when you’re ordering fried chicken. The richness actually contributes to its satisfying flavor, making it an easy choice whenever you’re craving a traditional fried chicken dinner.

Popeyes Fried Chicken

Popeyes impressed me with the crunch. Even after sitting for hours, when I broke into the leftovers, the breading remained remarkably crisp, audibly crunchy with every bite. No other chicken in this comparison maintained its texture like that. Its seasoning leaned a little more toward the flavor of the frying oil than bold spices, but the combination still worked well. If crispy texture is your top priority, Popeyes is one of the strongest choices out there.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

The biggest surprise of the taste test ended up taking first place. Krispy Krunchy Chicken, a chain commonly found inside convenience stores and gas stations, delivered everything I wanted from fried chicken. The meat stayed juicy, the breading remained impressively crisp even hours later, and it managed to avoid feeling overly greasy while still packing plenty of flavor (even a slight heat). Served with a tangy honey mustard-style dipping sauce, biscuits, and potatoes, it was an incredibly satisfying meal from start to finish. If there’s one takeaway from this taste test, it’s that great fried chicken doesn’t always come from the places you’d expect. Just as Wawa proved convenience stores can serve excellent food, Krispy Krunchy Chicken showed that a gas station/convenience store stop can easily compete with (and even outperform) some of the biggest names in fried chicken.