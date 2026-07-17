5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Dirty Rice

Enjoy this flavorful Cajun staple at these popular dining spots.

Dirty rice is a cajun staple food, a simple dish that’s packed with flavor and commonly found as a side. This rice is a mixture of white rice with finely-chopped meat and vegetables, cooked with piquant Creole spices for a delicious menu item that easily stands alone as a meal in itself. If you want dirty rice that has been cooked freshly from scratch, several restaurants—especially Cajun ones—get it right: Here are five chains with the best dirty rice.

Bojangles

Bojangles‘ Dirty Rice is made with rice, sausage and a special blend of seasonings. “Had a 3 pc dinner at Bojangles as an early dinner. As you can see nothing left. Dirty rice is excellent since Popeyes don’t serve it any longer. Strips hot crispy and tasty also,” one diner said via Facebook, sharing a picture of their meal.

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

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Razzoo’s has dirty rice as a side with several dishes, like the Crawfish Etouffee and Blackened Chicken. “Best Cajun chain-restaurant that I’ve found,” one fan said. “I like a little taste of Gumbo, Red Beans and Rice, and some Jambalaya. The sampler is the way to go. Also love me some some Cajun dirty rice..and we ain’t talkin’ Bojangles here.”

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen serves up authentic Cajun dirty rice. “I went simple with my meal this time and just got the blackened catfish with dirty rice. It was delicious per usual,” one diner said.

Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken

Diners at Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken can opt for dirty rice as a side dish. “LFC’s Dirty Rice is full of the right amount spices and gizzards. The dirty rice was awesome!” one fan said.

Golden Chick

Golden Chick has delicious dirty rice as a side to its tasty chicken menu items. “I ordered the two piece roasted chicken and the dirty rice. All my food was hot and tasted great! If you have not tried their dirty rice, it is like the inside of a boudin link,” one fan said.