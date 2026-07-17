From fire-grilled to Cajun-fried, these chains serve standout corn on the cob diners love.

When I was a kid in the 1980s, KFC corn-on-the-cob was the only side I needed. I remember eating the pieces with my fingers, butter dripping down the slightly overcooked kernels and onto my fingers, licking it off after I had sucked every kernel off the cob. The fried chicken chain no longer has corn on the cob on its menu, having discontinued the favorite over 20 years ago. However, you can still enjoy it at other restaurants. Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best corn on the cob, according to diners.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse’s Fire-Grilled Corn on the Cob is a seasonal favorite featuring hand-picked sweet corn grilled to smoky perfection, brushed with melted butter, slathered with a rich, house-made crema (sour cream, heavy cream, and salt), and finished with a dusting of seasoned Parmesan cheese and paprika. “Tried the grilled corn from Longhorn Steakhouse. sweet and creamy – and you got the seasoned parmesan,” a Facebooker says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wing Stop

The Cajun Fried Corn at Wingstop has a cult following: corn on the cob with fry and Cajun seasoning, fried instead of boiled. “This might sound weird but Wing Stop has this Cajun corn. (It’s on the cob but cut into 1 inch pieces) it is freaking delicious,” a Facebooker says.

Mission BBQ

The Buttered Corn on the Cob at Mission BBQ is a popular side with ribs and other barbequed meats. It is freshly smoked and seasoned, and finally buttered. It is a limited, seasonal menu item that happens to be available now.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s sweet corn on the cob is a popular side dish, made using its signature Famous Dave’s Rib Rub, grilling the corn, and brushing it with a mix of Rich & Sassy sauce and mayonnaise. The final product is a traditional, dynamic charbroiled cob that is seasoned like no other and pairs perfectly with other barbecue fare. “Wonderful!!!” writes a TripAdvisor diner.

Church’s Texas Chicken

Another chain that fries corn on the cob is Church’s Texas Chicken. Some locations took it off the menu and replaced it with cups of kernels, but the OG is beloved if you can find it. “Church’s Chicken corn on the cob is really good,” a Facebooker says.