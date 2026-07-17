5 Restaurant Chains with the Best Fried Fish and Shrimp Platters, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best restaurant chains for fried seafood platters.

A great fried seafood platter should offer more than just a few pieces of fish and shrimp. The best options combine crispy coatings, quality seafood, and enough variety to make every bite feel different. Whether you’re craving a casual fast-food favorite or a sit-down seafood feast, we asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, to reveal the restaurant chains she recommends for the best fried fish and shrimp platters.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods is known for taking a more elevated approach to classic seafood dishes. Buchanan likes that the chain offers a platter with plenty of variety, making it a strong choice for diners who want more than the typical fried seafood combo. “Legal Sea Foods’ Fisherman’s Platter for $44.00 goes beyond the standard fish-and-shrimp combination,” she says. “It includes fried whitefish, shrimp, scallops, and calamari, so you get several different textures on one plate.” Buchanan adds, “The restaurant also uses a gluten-free fry mix, which is a great addition for a large seafood chain.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

For seafood lovers who want a generous meal with plenty of options, Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen delivers a platter built for variety. Buchanan recommends the chain for those looking to sample several different fried seafood favorites in one order. “Pappadeaux does not hold back with its Seafood Platter,” she says. ” It comes with two catfish fillets, fried shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp, and stuffed crab.” Buchanan notes, “Their larger Pappadeaux Platter adds more shrimp and crawfish, so this is the one for someone who wants a little taste of everything on the fried-seafood menu.”

Captain D’s

Captain D’s remains a popular choice for an affordable seafood meal, and Buchanan appreciates the variety packed into its signature platter. It offers a mix of seafood classics that makes it easy to satisfy different cravings in one sitting. “Captain D’s Ultimate Seafood Platter combines two batter-dipped fish fillets with butterfly shrimp, popcorn shrimp, and two stuffed crab shells,” says Buchanan. “I like that you get two styles of shrimp rather than six identical pieces, and the hush puppies belong on a platter like this.”

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s has long been associated with classic fried seafood, making it a nostalgic pick for many diners. Buchanan points to the chain as a reliable option for those who enjoy its signature crispy coating and traditional seafood offerings. “Long John Silver’s is known for its thick, crisp batter, and the Fish and Shrimp Platter is a good way to try both in one meal,” she says. “The fish is wild-caught Alaska pollock, and the shrimp have the same crunchy coating people expect from the chain.” Buchanan adds, “The little pieces of fried batter left in the box may not technically be part of the meal, but plenty of people would argue they are one of the best parts.”

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack brings a fun, casual approach to seafood platters with options that go beyond a standard fried fish-and-shrimp pairing. Buchanan recommends it for diners who enjoy variety and want to try multiple seafood flavors in one meal. “Joe’s Shrimp and Seafood Ensemble for $19.99 includes crispy shrimp, coconut shrimp, popcorn shrimp, and a fried fish fillet,” she says. “I like that they don’t rely on one style of fried shrimp because the different coatings and textures make the platter more interesting from start to finish.”