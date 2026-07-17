7 Best Chain Restaurants Where Kids Eat Free, According to Diners

These family-friendly chain restaurants offer free kids meals on select days or with adult purchases.

I have almost 13 years of experience of dining out with kids, as it is basicially my job to eat at every chain restaurant in the country. After endless meals of everywhere from fast food chains like Chipotle and McDonald’s to bougie steakhouses, The Capital Grille and Del Frisco’s included, I can report back that not every restaurant is worth dining at with kids. And, some of the cheapest ones, and those where kid’s meals are actually free, might surprise you. Here are 7 chain restaurants where kids eat free, according to diners.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans makes downloading its app enticing for parents, with free children’s dinners. App users get one free kids meal for each adult entree on Tuesdays, with a max of three kids meals per visit.

Smashburger

Over at Smashburger, my absolute favorite burger place to get gourmet smash burgers with elevated sides and the most divine sauces, they understand that parents love a good deal. If you hit the spot on Wendesay, kids eat free. With the purchase an adult entree, side, and drink, you get a free kids meal.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Chili’s Grill & Bar is smart about its rewards program. If you join Chili’s Rewards, you will get a text or email with a kids eat free coupon for each adult entree. And, the kids menu is extensive with 10 entree choices, each with a side and drink.

Denny’s

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Denny’s has free kids meals all week long. Children eat free with an adult entree purchase of $6 or more, 24 hours a day. You get up to two free entrees per one adult meal. The offer is valid for dine-in only.

Fogo de Chao

Fogo de Chao isn’t the cheapest chain, but it sure is one of the most delicious all-you-can-eat extravaganzas. If you are worried it won’t be worth dining with kids, don’t fret. At all locations, kids ages 6 and under can eat all the meat, sides, and bread they want for free every single day of the week. Children ages 7-12 also get half off the Full Churrasco Experience.

IHOP

If your kids are craving pancakes for dinner, head to IHOP. The international pancake house frequently offers free kids’ meals from 4-10 pm with the purchase of an adult entree every day of the week.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pitl

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit offers free kids meals on Sundays with any adult purchase of $15 or more. Use promo code KIDS85 at checkout. Kids can choose one barbecued meat, a homestyle side, and a drink in a little yellow cup.