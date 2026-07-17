These chain restaurants serve sweet tea that fans say is refreshingly sweet and perfectly brewed.

I have always been a fan of iced tea, but it’s not for everyone. Personally, I love the tartness of an unsweetened, refreshing, non-carbonated drink. Even if you aren’t a fan of unsweetened iced tea, have you ever tried sweet tea? The sugar-infused southern summer specialty beverage is a staple at BBQ and southern restaurants, as it is a cold and sweet complement to spicy or fried foods. Where can you get the most delicious sweet tea? Here are 5 chain restaurants fans say have the best sweet tea on the menu.

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea is specially filtered and made fresh with Orange Pekoe Black Tea leaves, sweetened and poured over ice. Many Redditors maintain that it is the best version ever. “Here to second McAlister’s. It’s amazing,” a person writes. One employee reveals the reason why it is so darn good. “We simply put 8 cups of sugar in every batch. Just in case y’all wanted to know. No more, no less. EDIT: the tea brand is Lipton,” they added.

Raising Cane’s

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People who aren’t even fans of sweet tea obsess over Raising Cane’s freshly brewed southern-inspired beverage. “Cane’s is a proprietary blend and makes delicious APs,” a Redditor says. “Cane’s also has that ice,” another pointed out. “Raising Canes is the first time I had it and got me hooked on it,” another added.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is another place for reliably refreshing, delicious iced tea made with real sugar. “Freshly-brewed each day from a blend of tea leaves,” the chain maintains. “Chick filas tea is hard to beat for me,” a Redditor says. ” I LOVE it. It’s my favorite sweet tea out of any food place,” another adds. “It’s very good. Liquid gold,” a third adds.

Bojangles

According to diners, Bojangles legendary steep results in maximum sweetness. “Bojangles makes the best fast food,” one Redditor shared in a post about the best sweet tea. “Could inject that s**t into my veins,” another agreed.

Cook Out

Diners also give major props to the sweet tea at Cook Out, noting that the southern chain’s ice elevates the drink. “Cook Out is the best with their crushed ice. I like to order an Arnold Palmer when I go there,” a Redditor says.