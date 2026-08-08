5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Chicken and Corn, According to Diners

Discover five restaurant chains that serve the ultimate fried chicken and corn pairing.

Some combos are just the ultimate power couple. Spaghetti and meatballs, turkey and stuffing… you get the idea. Another one to add to the list is fried chicken, and although biscuits may seem like an obvious pairing, fried chicken restaurants are usually good for having delicious, buttery corn that goes so well with the fried chicken. Here are five restaurant chains to get the best fried chicken and corn combo, according to diners.

Bojangles

As I was traveling through Savannah and Charleston, I had my fair share of southern fried chicken taste tests, and Bojangles stood out from the rest in my opinion. The quality is there and others definitely seem to agree. “Bojangles & Church’s,” a Reddit commenter said. Although they don’t have corn on the cob, they serve grits which are crushed corn kernels, giving you a similar flavor, but a bit of a different texture.

Church’s

As mentioned above by a Reddit commenter, Church’s is a fan favorite. Personally, I don’t think they’re on par with Bojangles, but still a solid name in the game. “Church’s chicken. Come on guys,” a commenter said. “It’s the best.” Pair the chicken with a side of their fresh buttered corn.

KFC

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Honestly, I love a meal from KFC. Maybe it’s arguably not the best out there, but they’re pretty consistent, and others definitely agree with it coming in as one of the OG fried chicken spots. “KFC & Popeyes is #1 quality + volume,” a Reddit commenter said. “My family in Jamaica [says] the KFC down there is goated [GOAT=Greatest of all time].” Popeye’s gets an honorary mention, but didn’t make the list due to the lack of corn on the menu.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans is another chain that has hand breaded fried chicken and a side of buttered corn on the menu. Bob Evans hand-breaded chicken tenders and hand-breaded fried chicken definitely look delicious, but it seems like the restaurant as a whole might not be consistent. Still worth mentioning in my opinion, but I would say check the reviews for the store closest to you.

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken is another favorite among fried chicken enthusiasts. “I think even in that category, Dave’s Hot Chicken is superior in every way to Chick-Fil-A and Raising Cane’s,” a Reddit commenter said. On a personal note, I love the texture of Dave’s Hot Chicken, but they’re really heavy-handed with the seasoning. They nail it with the texture and crispiness, but if you’re also not a fan of heavy seasoning, be sure to mention that when you order your food.