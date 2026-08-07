5 Restaurant Chains That Still Offer Free Refills, According to Diners

Enjoy bottomless beverages at these five casual dining chains.

It seems like everything’s getting more expensive nowadays, so I’ll take a free refill any chance I get. Whether it’s coffee or soft drinks (even fries), a freebie to go after you’ve had your share at the restaurant is always a perk. Here are five chain restaurants that still offer free refills when you’re craving more than one cup of your favorite pop or coffee.

Red Robin

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Red Robin not only has incredible burgers, but you can count on them for multiple bottomless items. Wash down your burger with plenty of refills of your favorite soft drinks. “Craving something fizzy and fun? Try a classic Root Beer Float, and we’ll keep it coming. No matter what you choose, you can sip, refill and repeat as much as you like,” Red Robin’s website says. In addition to refilling the drinks, they’re famous for their bottomless steak fries that come with the burgers. “their $9.99 deal can’t be beat – a selection of burgers with bottomless fries and soda. Yum,” a Reddit comment said.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Chili’s Grill & Bar has more than just incredible baby back ribs. As you sink your teeth into an order of ribs, quietly singing the jingle in your head, you can count on plenty of soft drinks to keep you hydrate as you eat. “Yes, many soft drinks and iced teas come with refillable options when dining in at Chili’s.”

TGI Fridays

I’ve been a long time fan of TGI Fridays, especially that addictive Jack Daniels sauce. Yet another reason to love them, besides the nostalgia factor of going there after school dances in high school, is that you can count on free refills of their coffee and soft drinks.

Texas Roadhouse

If you read my articles for ETNT, it’s pretty apparent I’m a big fan of Texas Roadhouse and their scratch made food. “Texas Roadhouse offers a fantastic selection of nonalcoholic drinks, perfect for families, designated drivers, and anyone who prefers alcohol free options. All soft drinks come with free refills.” Just one more reason to love the restaurant.

LongHorn Steakhouse

I recently went to LongHorn Steakhouse to rank every steak for Eat This, Not That!, and the free refills were an added perk. They don’t even limit it to fountain drinks, you can get free refills on tea, lemonade, and all of the fountain drink beverages. If you prefer coffee with your dessert (or with your steak, we don’t judge here) you can count on free refills of that, as well.