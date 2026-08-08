5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Cuban Sandwiches, According to Chefs

Chefs share the chain restaurants serving standout Cuban sandwiches.

A great Cuban sandwich is all about balance: savory roasted pork, salty ham, melted cheese, tangy pickles, and a sharp mustard bite all pressed together into a crisp, satisfying meal. While the classic sandwich has its roots in Cuban-American communities, restaurants across the country have put their own spin on this beloved favorite. Eat This, Not That! turned to Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, to share which chain restaurants are serving some of the best Cuban sandwiches. Here are the top five.

Sophie’s Cuban Cuisine

When it comes to Cuban classics, Sophie’s Cuban Cuisine stays close to the traditions that made the sandwich famous. The restaurant’s take focuses on the familiar combination of flavors and textures that fans of the original style look for.

“Sophie’s Cuban Cuisine makes one of the most traditional Cuban sandwiches you’ll find at a chain,” says Buchanan. “Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard are layered on Cuban bread before being pressed until the outside is crisp and the cheese is perfectly melted.”

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory has quite an extensive menu that includes a Cuban sandwich that pays attention to the details. Its version brings together several classic ingredients in a pressed sandwich that feels both familiar and satisfying. According to Buchanan, “The Cheesecake Factory’s Cuban Sandwich is generously filled with roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard on toasted bread.” She says, “The pressed sandwich has a crisp exterior while the pork stays tender and flavorful.”

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

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Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar offers a modern take on the Cuban sandwich while staying true to the flavors that define the original. Its version brings together slow-cooked pork and classic toppings for a satisfying spin on the longtime favorite.

“Lazy Dog puts its own spin on the Cuban by using slow-cooked pork with classic toppings like ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard,” Buchanan explains. “The bread is toasted until crisp, giving the sandwich a satisfying crunch with every bite.”

Papi’s Cuban & Caribbean Grill

Although it has fewer locations than some national chains, Papi’s Cuban & Caribbean Grill has built a reputation for serving Cuban-inspired dishes with a strong connection to tradition. Its Cuban sandwich showcases the bold, balanced flavors that make this style of sandwich so popular. “Papi’s Cuban & Caribbean Grill is a small regional chain, but its Rey’s Cuban Sandwich is one of the best you’ll find,” Buchanan shares. “It layers slow-roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, mustard, and the restaurant’s signature sauce on authentic Cuban bread before pressing it until golden and crisp.” She adds, “It’s a classic done right with tender pork and just the right balance of savory and tangy flavors.”

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s takes a less traditional route with its Cubano, adding its own sandwich-shop approach to the classic combination of pork, cheese, and pickled flavors. The result is a modern interpretation that keeps some of the key elements Cuban sandwich fans enjoy. “Jimmy John’s Cubano combines smoked ham, pulled pork, provolone, pickles, garlic aioli, mustard, onions, and oregano-basil on fresh French bread,” says Buchanan. She points out that while it’s delicious, “it’s not a traditional Cuban, but the smoky pork, tangy pickles, and toasted bread still deliver the flavors people expect.”