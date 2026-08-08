4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Stuffed Mushrooms, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend these chains for rich, flavorful stuffed mushroom appetizers.

Stuffed mushrooms have long been a steakhouse and Italian restaurant favorite, combining tender mushroom caps with rich, savory fillings that range from seafood and sausage to creamy cheeses. While plenty of chains offer the appetizer, only a handful stand out for their flavorful fillings, balanced textures, and satisfying bite. Eat This, Not That! asked Eva Filer, home chef, recipe developer, and food blogger at My Rad Kitchen, to name the chain restaurants serving the best stuffed mushrooms. Here are the top four.

Red Lobster’s Seafood

Red Lobster is best known for its seafood-focused menu, and that expertise extends beyond its entrées. Its stuffed mushrooms have become a longtime appetizer favorite for diners looking to start their meal with bold seafood flavors.”Stuffed Mushrooms feature tender mushroom caps filled with the chain’s signature seafood stuffing and topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese before being baked until hot and bubbly,” says Filer. “Rich, savory, and packed with seafood flavor, they’ve remained one of the restaurant’s most popular appetizers for good reason.”

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill puts an Italian-inspired spin on stuffed mushrooms, pairing classic ingredients with a rich sauce to create an appetizer that’s hearty enough to share. “Carrabba’s Italian Grill serves Four-Cheese & Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms featuring tender mushroom caps filled with Italian sausage, spinach, ricotta, parmesan, romano, mozzarella, and Italian breadcrumbs before being baked and served over a rich tomato cream sauce,” Filer explains. “The combination of savory sausage, creamy cheeses, and hearty mushrooms makes this one of the chain’s standout appetizers.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

Known for its steaks and steakhouse sides, LongHorn Steakhouse also offers a lineup of appetizers that complement its menu. Its stuffed mushrooms are a popular choice for guests looking for a rich, cheesy start to the meal. “LongHorn Steakhouse’s White Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms feature fresh mushroom caps stuffed with garlic herb cheese and topped with melted white cheddar before being baked until golden and bubbly,” says Filer. “Rich, creamy, and packed with savory flavor, they’re a standout appetizer that pairs perfectly with the chain’s signature steakhouse menu.”

Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Known for combining steakhouse favorites with Italian comfort food, Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse offers appetizers that lean into bold, classic flavors. Its Italian Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms are a standout starter, pairing savory sausage with gooey mozzarella and earthy mushrooms for a satisfying first bite. According to Filer, “Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse serves Italian Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms featuring button mushrooms filled with seasoned Italian sausage, topped with fresh mozzarella, and baked until golden and bubbly.” She says, “The combination of savory sausage, melted cheese, and tender mushrooms makes this classic appetizer a standout way to start any meal.”