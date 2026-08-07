These BBQ chains serve tender ribs with corn that diners say completes the meal.

If I am going to eat a slab of ribs, there will likely be a corn-on-the-cob on the platter. Corn is one of my favorite sides to pair with any barbecue meat. The sweet, tiny niblets are a mild complement to the sweet, tangy, and sometimes spicy BBQ sauce. Unfortunately, not every place serves ribs alongside corn. Here are 5 BBQ chains with the best ribs and corn on the cob, according to diners.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s Award-Winning ribs are hand-rubbed with spices, slow-smoked in a pit, and basted in scratch-made sauces. A former pitmaster for Famous Dave’s reveals that “the ribs are smoked for approximately 3 hours with pure hickory. The rub in the restaurant is primarily smoked paprika, brown sugar, salt, garlic, and a little cayenne pepper. The celery seeds are added after the rib rub and only on the top side of ribs,” he wrote Reddit. And sweet corn on the cob is a popular side dish. The corn is rubbed with Famous Dave’s Rib Rub, grilled, and brushed with a mix of Rich & Sassy sauce and mayonnaise. “Wonderful!!!” writes a TripAdvisor diner.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ‘s baby-back ribs are delicious, according to diners. The fall-off-the-bone ribs are super tender and pair well with Tupelo Honey Heat sauce. “The food was the best I had ever tasted,” one diner says. And the Buttered Corn on the Cob is a popular side with ribs and other barbequed meats. It is freshly smoked and seasoned, and finally buttered. Unfortunately, it’s a limited-time item offered seasonally.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse’s slow-cooked, hand-rubbed ribs glazed in their signature barbecue sauce are the ultimate crowd-pleaser. “Pleasantly surprised by the ribs at Texas Roadhouse last night, beautiful delicious crust and fall-off-the-bone, melt-in-your-mouth tender!” said a Redditor. “As far as chains go…they make the most solid rib,” another added. While they don’t currently have corn on the cob on the menu, you can order the buttered corn side featuring sweet corn kernels coated in a rich mixture of real butter, sugar, salt, and pepper.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

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4 Rivers Smokehouse serves delicious St. Louis Style Ribs that keep diners coming back. It is “a step above Sonny’s etc,” one diner writes. The Smokehouse Corn is a Premium Side, made with locally sourced corn fresh off the cob and sautéed with smoked tomatoes, spices, garlic, and then topped with cilantro.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse’s juicy baby back ribs are “slow-cooked for fall-off-the-bone tenderness” and seasoned with their house blend, fire-grilled “to perfection,” and brushed with housemade sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, the brand says. According to many diners, they are delicious and even better than the steak. The seasonal Fire-Grilled Corn on the Cob is one of my go-to sides when available. The hand-picked sweet corn is grilled to smoky perfection, brushed with melted butter, slathered with a rich, house-made crema (sour cream, heavy cream, and salt), and finished with a dusting of seasoned Parmesan cheese and paprika. “Tried the grilled corn from Longhorn Steakhouse. sweet and creamy – and you got the seasoned parmesan,” a Facebooker says.