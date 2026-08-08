5 BBQ Chains With the Best Pulled Pork and Fries, According to Diners

These restaurant chains serve top-rated pulled pork and french fries.

French fries are the OG side. They soak up the sauce, and have a salty bite when paired with smoky barbecue meats. If you want a full pulled pork platter doused in barbecue sauce, here are five barbecue chains with fries on the side that do it right, according to diners.

Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint

At Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint, “all our food – from the sides to the sauces, and everything in between – is made from scratch, daily.” Diners not only notice, but appreciate the quality. Pair your pulled pork platter or sandwich with an order of their fries for a rounded out meal. “I’ve eaten here several times and the pulled pork and brisket are on point and hard to beat,” a Yelp reviewer said.

City Barbeque

Next time you’re craving a solid barbecue platter, the pulled pork at City Barbeque is a favorite among customers. Smother it in a delicious, tangy barbecue sauce and pair it with a side of salty, fresh cut fries. “The fries and pulled pork sandwich were good,” a Yelp reviewer said. “The meat was good and there was a lot for the money,” another said.

Mission BBQ

The hand pulled pork at Mission BBQ is slow cooked, and diners can really taste the love that goes into preparing it. Pair their pulled pork with an order of their fresh french fries for a salty, crispy bite to cut the tanginess from the BBQ sauce. “I had brisket and pulled pork with cornbread and mac and cheese. My husband had brisket and pulled chicken with baked beans and cornbread. Both meals were delicious,” a Yelp reviewer said.

Rudy’s Bar-B-Q

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Rudy’s Bar-B-Q is a popular option among diners craving a satisfying pulled pork meal. Their BBQ pits are 100% wood fired with oak to create a slow cook, leading to tender meat. Load up the meat with some of their “Sause” to top off the BBQ entrees and pair it with an order of fries. “The pulled pork [is] just outstanding with a splash of [their] BBQ mixed in – perfection,” a Yelp reviewer said.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

I’ve been a long time fan of Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. So much so that my friend and I used to drive an hour and a half just to eat there. I swear, the drive made it taste that much better. Their pulled pork is incredibly tender and smothered in sauce, perfect when paired with an order of their french fries. “Pulled pork sandwich is amazing, I can’t eat pulled pork anywhere else now,” a Yelp reviewer said.