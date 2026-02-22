5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Chicken Tenders

These chains serve crispy, juicy tenders fans say beat the competition.

Fried chicken tenders are big business these days—once the province of the children’s menu, tenders have been elevated to main-meal status, and it’s fully deserved. These delicious, versatile menu items can be adapted to any taste, whether through seasonings on the tenders themselves, or through a variety of delicious dips. Tenders are mainstream, but which are the best? Here are five chain restaurants with the best fried chicken tenders.

Buffalo Wild Wings

The Buffalo Wild Wings Crispy Chicken Dippers come in both original and spicy flavors and fans love them. “Big tenders, crispy, could taste the seasonings/spice, and the dipping sauces I got (Southwest Ranch and BDubs sauce since I had some legit ranch + blue cheese at home) were really great,” one said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s entire business model is great chicken fingers and delicious dips. “I go to Raising Cane’s about once a week. It’s became my favorite fast food restaurant. The food is delicious, best chicken tenders I have ever had. Plus, it’s consistent and always has the same taste. I also love that their dining room is open late. I can go in at 10:00 at night and have a meal,” one diner said.

Culver’s

Culver’s Original Chicken Tenders are made from whole white meat chicken, cooked crispy golden to order, and paired with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard or ranch dipping sauces. The Buffalo Chicken Tenders are another fantastic option for those who like a little heat. “The secret to our spicy Buffalo Chicken Tenders is in the seasoned breading — a flavorsome blend of chili peppers, paprika and black pepper spices,” the chain says. “Made with whole white meat chicken and begging to be dipped in bleu cheese dressing.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken

The chicken tenders at Dave’s Hot Chicken are not only delicious (depending on how spicy you like it) but consistently huge. The price point is higher compared to a typical fast-food place but you absolutely get what you pay for. Guests can choose from sliders, tenders, saucy bites and more for the ultimate fried chicken fix.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen‘s delicious Chicken Strip Baskets are an underrated must-have. “A classic for nearly 30 years, this basket almost needs no introduction,” the chain says. “Enjoy four or six hot, steamy, 100% all white meat tenderloin chicken strips with crispy fries, Texas toast and your choice of dipping sauce.” Guests can choose from Hidden Valley ranch, country gravy, BBQ, honey mustard, buffalo, zesty queso or ketchup.