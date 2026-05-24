5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Crab Cakes, According to Chefs

Chefs highlight chain restaurants serving crab cakes with fresh lump crab and balanced seasoning.

Crab cakes balance sweet, tender crab meat with a crispy exterior and simple seasoning that lets the seafood flavor stand out. When made well, they feel both light and satisfying, offering a restaurant-quality dish that works as an appetizer or main course without being heavy. Crab cakes are on the menu at every seafood spot, but not all are created equal. Here are the top five chains that Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, says serve the best crab cakes.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen serves bold Cajun-style seafood dishes in large, satisfying portions with consistent flavor. The menu offers a wide variety of shrimp, fish, and pasta dishes in a lively, full-service setting that feels more elevated than typical chain seafood restaurants. Buchanan loves their crab cakes.

“The crab cakes have noticeable chunks of crab and not too much filler holding them together,” she says. “The outside gets lightly crisp while the inside stays soft.”

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

The sizzling crab cakes at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse are almost as famous as the chain’s high-end steaks. The appetizer is a must-have, says Buchanan.

“They’re made with large lump crab meat and minimal filler, so the flavor stays sweet and seafood-forward,” she explains. “They’re also pan-seared for a crisp exterior while keeping a tender, delicate interior, giving them a more upscale texture and presentation than typical steakhouse or chain crab cakes.”

Bonefish Grill

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The crab cakes at Bonefill Grill are another favorite for Buchanan. The dish is a premium house-made lump crab meat lightly packed with minimal filler, served with a signature red remoulade or remoulade sauce and a lemon wedge.

“Bonefish Grill’s crab cakes are lighter and less breadcrumb-heavy than many chain versions,” she says. “The seasoning stays subtle so the crab doesn’t get covered up.”

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack offers a crab cake dinner that’s served with white rice and seasonal vegetables for $22.49. They’re so good that you’ll see several copycat recipes online.

“The crab cakes at Joe’s are slightly more seasoned with a crisp exterior,” Buchanan explains. “They hold together well and work nicely with the sauces served alongside them.”

Legal Sea Foods

Crab cakes are a signature staple at Legal Sea Foods. The appetizer is served with mustard sauce, greens, corn, onions, tomatoes and Dijon vinaigrette that Buchanan raves about.

“Legal Sea Foods focuses on larger pieces of crab and a cleaner texture overall,” she says. “The cakes stay moist without feeling greasy or overly packed with filler.”