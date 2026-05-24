5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Cheesesteak Sandwiches, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best restaurant chain cheesesteaks worth ordering now.

A good cheesesteak sandwich always hits the spot. The melt-in-your-mouth combination of thinly sliced beef, gooey melted cheese, and grilled onions piled onto a toasted yet soft roll is the kind of comfort food people crave again and again. While cheesesteaks originated in Philadelphia, the sandwich has become a menu staple at restaurant chains across the country. But not every version delivers the right balance of flavor, texture, and quality. “A great cheesesteak starts with thinly sliced, well-seasoned beef cooked on a hot griddle until tender and flavorful,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Add perfectly melted cheese, a fresh roll with just the right chew, and toppings that complement rather than overpower the sandwich, and you’ve got a true comfort food classic.” He adds, “Whether traditional or loaded with extras, the best cheesesteaks deliver rich flavor in every bite.” To find the chains that stand out, Eat This, Not That! asked Chef Dennis to share the restaurant’s cheesesteaks he believes are worth ordering. Here are the top five.

PJ Whelihan’s

PJ Whelihan’s is a reliable balance of casual dining, comfort food and a lively sports bar atmosphere. The regional East Coast chain offers a classic cheese steak for $13.99 that Chef Dennis highly recommends. “PJ Whelihan’s cheesesteak stands out for its hearty portions and pub-style flavor,” he says. “The steak is generously packed into a soft roll and paired with gooey melted cheese that creates a rich, satisfying bite.” He adds, “It’s the kind of cheesesteak that fits perfectly alongside game day appetizers and an ice-cold beer.”

Chickie’s & Pete’s

Chickie’s & Pete’s is a cool spot that combines a high-energy sports bar experience with signature menu items that feel distinct from a typical chain. They serve a Philly cheesesteak that Chef Dennis loves. “Their steak is tender and well-seasoned, while the fresh roll helps hold everything together without getting soggy,” he says. “It’s a straightforward, satisfying sandwich that pairs perfectly with their famous Crabfries.”

Cleavers

Cleavers only has two locations in Philadelphia, but if you’re in the area, it’s worth the effort to go, says Chef Dennis. The Cheesesteak Hoagie features ribeye steak and Cooper American cheese topped with romaine lettuce, plum tomatoes, raw onions and mayonnaise. It’s a must-try.

“Cleavers takes a more elevated approach to the traditional cheesesteak with premium ingredients and customizable options,” he says. “The steak is sliced thin and cooked to order, while the rolls offer the perfect balance of softness and structure.” Chef Dennis adds, “Their attention to quality and variety helps make their cheesesteaks feel both authentic and modern.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s has built a following for its freshness, customization, and a simple, reliable sandwich format that feels a step above typical fast food. The Chipotle Cheesesteak is a go-to for Chef Dennis because it’s grilled in front of you and it’s “delicious.” “Their Chipotle Cheesesteak stands out for its smoky heat, melted cheese, and tender steak layered onto a fresh-baked roll,” he says. “The made-to-order preparation gives the sandwich a fresher, more flavorful experience than many fast-casual competitors.”

Charleys

Want a tasty cheesesteak, but you’re in a hurry? Charleys is known for its unbeatable speed in delivering quality food, and Chef Dennis says the chain’s cheesesteaks are impressive. “Their steak is cooked to order on the flat top and paired with soft rolls that soak up all the savory juices,” he explains. “With generous portions and a wide range of topping combinations, Charleys delivers a dependable cheesesteak experience that’s both quick and satisfying.”