7 Fried Fish Sandwiches Customers Say They’d Order Again

From seasonal favorites to year-round staples, these delicious options get rave reviews from diners.

Fish sandwiches are not typically as popular as beef or chicken (unless it’s Lent), but some are so good that diners order them year-round. A basic fried fish sandwich is usually a breaded or battered fillet of white fish (cod, pollock, flounder and so on) in a soft white bun, sometimes with cheese, mostly with a tangy sauce like tartar. Diners love these sandwiches so much they wait all year for the seasonal ones, but some of the permanent menu items are also fantastic: Here are seven fried fish sandwiches customers order on repeat.

Culver’s Northwoods Walleye Sandwich

Culver’s Northwoods Walleye is a seasonal sandwich released during Lent that gets rave reviews from customers. “The Walleye dinner is hands down the best!!! I wish they ALWAYS had it on the menu,” one fan said. The chain also has an excellent North Atlantic Cod Sandwich available all year.

Arby’s King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich

Diners are obsessed with Arby’s King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich, another seasonal treat. “Their fish sandwiches are very filling. I got the king’s Hawaiian and the regular because I wanted to try both and they wound up lasting me three meals with curly fries,” one fan said.

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish

There are times when only a McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish and only a McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish can scratch the fried fish sandwich itch. “Something I’ve been doing for many many years, is getting this without tartar sauce, and when I get home, I take a tablespoon of extra spicy cocktail sauce and smear it on there. It’s fantastic,” one creative fan said.

Popeyes Classic Flounder Fish Sandwich

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Popeyes Classic Flounder Fish Sandwich only comes around once a year but it’s easily one of the most popular options out there. “It’s legit !!!! Best fast food fish sandwich on the market,” one fan said.

Ocean Prime’s Crispy Fish Sandwich

Ocean Prime‘s Crispy Fish Sandwich is a spicy delight, made with fried white fish, Tillamook cheddar cheese, cabbage slaw, and jalapeño corn tartar on a toasted brioche bun. “Their lunch special simply can’t be beat, we were both obsessed with their fish sandwich, so good!” one diner raved.

Long John Silver’s Fish Sandwich

Long John Silver’s Fish Sandwich is a simple yet flavorful menu item diners return to again and again. “Long John Silvers is so underrated, always consistent, their chicken is some of the best out there, fish is always top notch and they are great with portions,” one fan said.

Burger King Big Fish

Burger King‘s Big Fish is a reliable year-round option customers say is underrated. “Got one today, so crispy and good,” one person said. “I love filet o fish but the fish is better at BK. Though I prefer the tartar and bun at McDonald’s.”