5 Chains with the Best Fried Clam Strips, According to Chefs

Five chains where chefs say fried clam strips are crisp, tender, and full of flavor.

Golden, crispy and dangerously addictive—fried clam strips are the ideal side or starter to a meal. They have the perfect texture of crunch yet a tender inside, with a mild, briny flavor that’s satisfying without being overpowering, making them impossible to resist whether dipped in tartar, smothered in cocktail sauce, or enjoyed straight from the basket. Not every spot can master the skill of getting the batter perfectly crisp, the brine just right, and the fry timing down to a science. Too little, and they’re soggy; too much, and the delicate clam flavor is lost. But there’s a handful of chains that get it right, according to Melanie Portman, chef and recipe developer at Droolrecipes.com. Here are the top five chains to get a crave-worthy basket of fried clam strips.

Red Lobster

For diners who want a sit-down experience, a menu with variety and a great deal, Red Lobster is the spot. According to Chef Melanie, the fried clam strips are a must-have. “Red Lobster is the chain that most people think of first for seafood, and the clam strips earn that reputation,” she says. “The coating is light enough that you’re tasting clam, not just batter, and they come out hot with a proper crunch.” She adds, “Paired with their cocktail sauce and a squeeze of lemon, it’s the version that made a lot of people fall in love with fried clams in the first place.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Legal Sea Foods

For a more upscale dining experience, Legal Sea Foods is the place to be. “Legal Sea Foods is where you go when you want fried clams treated seriously,” Chef Melanie says. “The seafood sourcing is impeccable — these are clams that taste like the ocean, not like a freezer — and the fry is clean and greaseless.” She explains, “The cornmeal coating has enough texture to add crunch without overwhelming the delicate flavor of the clam. For a sit-down version, this is the gold standard.”

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s clam strips hit the sweet spot of crunchy, tender, mildly flavored, affordable, and nostalgic fried seafood. “Long John Silver’s is the fast-food pick and it’s a legitimate one,” Chef Melanie says. “The batter is their signature light, airy formula that crisps up properly, and the clam strips have been on the menu long enough that they’ve gotten the size and cook time right. At this price point, nothing else in fast food comes close to fried seafood.”

Flo’s Clam Shack

Flo’s Clam Shack is a small regional chain with locations in Rhode Island and Florida, known for its freshly sourced, perfectly fried seafood, family-friendly vibe, and that fun, beach-shack charm that keeps fans coming back.” “Flo’s is the regional sleeper pick that earns a spot on any honest list,” says Chef Melanie. “Locally-sourced clams, fried to order, with that New England shack quality that chains spend decades trying to replicate and rarely achieve.”

Captain D’s

For a quick seafood meal that’s delicious and satisfying, Captain D’s delivers consistently crispy fried clam strips, flaky fish, and hearty sides that make it a go-to for families and seafood lovers on the go.” According to Chef Melanie, “Captain D’s has an allure because the Southern chain has consistently delivered good food for decades and the fried clams are a perfect example—crispy, flavorful, and reliably satisfying every single time.”