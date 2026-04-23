4 Best Store-Bought Pizza Doughs That Actually Rise Like a Pizzeria Crust

These store-bought pizza doughs bake up airy, chewy, and pizzeria-style.

I have a new hobby this year: Making pizza at home. I recently got a new Koda 2 Rotating Stone Oven Range, a game-changing pizza oven that rotates the dough while it is cooking for an even crust. The only thing it doesn’t do? Make the dough for you. And let’s be real, a lot of what makes a great pizza is the dough. Making pizza dough from scratch can be tricky, but here’s a little insider information. A lot of the pizza people I know prefer store-bought pizza dough. Here are the best store-bought pizza doughs that actually rise like a pizzeria crust.

Whole Foods Market Pizza Dough

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High-protein flour, bakery-fresh rise.

Lots of pizza lovers swear by Whole Foods Frozen In-House Pizza Dough, which lets you keep a dough stash ready to defrost when inspiration strikes. “Whole Foods has the best premade, refrigerated dough I’ve found so far,” one Redditor proclaims.

Trader Joe’s Fresh Pizza Dough

Chewy texture, iconic yeasty flavor.

One of the most popular option is Trader Joe’s Fresh Pizza Dough, which is sold in the refrigerator section. “Trader Joe’s makes a good dough that works well,” one says. “There’s a place with great sourdough crust near us, and once when I wanted to buy their dough, and they were out, they told me the Trader Joe’s was actually really good, and it’s right across the street. They were right!” one person said.

Pizza Buddy (Walmart)

Lots of pizza lovers swear by Pizza Buddy at Walmart, which is under $2 and rises beautifully. “Best store bought dough ball: Walmart – pizza buddy. Good rise, good flavor, very elastic when stretching though, need to be patient when working it into shape,” writes a Redditor, adding is is “readily available and reliable.” Another says: “I am not saying it’s as good as a great homemade recipe (a few days of refrigeration), but for short notice these are a solid option. The Walmart version is $1.98 and enough for two 10 inch personal pizzas.”

Ooni Classic Dough Balls

Flash-frozen, authentic Neapolitan puff.

Ooni also sells its own dough, which comes frozen in balls, and lots of home chefs love it. “Really like Ooni’s frozen dough balls,” a Redditor says. “Makes the best pizza and calzones,” adds a reviewer on the website. “I love these as my new go-to for pizza night! Super convenient, high quality, and they ship fast. Do yourself a favor: Buy 24 of these, and keep frozen. It’ll be the best thing you’ll do all year.” Another adds they are “incredible. Each ball weights exactly the same. When thawed and at room temperature, the dough is so easy to work with. Perfect consistency. Once cooked, flavor is amazing. Highly recommend these awesome frozen dough balls.”