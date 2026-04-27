5 Sub Chains Famous for Subs Stuffed Wall-to-Wall With Salami and Provolone

These chains are known for hearty subs packed with salami and provolone.

When my father was alive, he was a salami connoisseur. There is nothing he loved more than a good salami sandwich or sub, whether it was at a real-deal Jewish or Italian deli or the local sub shop. What makes the salty, savory deli meat even more elevated? The addition of provolone cheese. Where can you find the award-winning combination? Here are 5 chain restaurants famous for subs stuffed wall-to-wall with salami and provolone.

Jersey Mike’s Subs

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Jersey Mike’s is a reliable sub shop with fresh-sliced meats, tasty cheese, delicious sub rolls, and crispy veggies. “Absolute perfection,” a Redditor declared about The Original Italian, which comes with provolone, ham, prosciuttini, cappacuolo, salami, and pepperoni. When I go, I order it Mike’s Way, with all the fixings.

Jimmy John’s

The Italian sub, aka the J.J. Gargantuan, at Jimmy John’s is “aesthetically constructed,” according to our reviewer Megan Hageman, stuffed with salami, capocollo, turkey, roast beef, and ham, along with provolone cheese, and topped with onion, lettuce, tomato, Hellmann’s mayo, oil & vinegar, and oregano-basil. “The cold cuts and toppings–namely lettuce, tomato, and mayo–are perfectly tucked into the fluffy French bread, making it easy and mostly mess-free to carry,” she writes in her review. She notes that the bread is perfect, “plump, fresh, and delicious–I think I could have eaten just the bread by itself and been happy,” she said. “It’s meaty enough, with the salami particularly standing out, and it tastes less oily than it looks.”

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly‘s Italian sub is “stacked with preassigned meats” and cheese, including salami, old world capicola, pepperoni, mortadella, and provolone, Hagemann says, adding that the sandwich is toasted. “There’s something about the combination of Italian meats here that’s superior to the rest. Just by looking at them piled on top of each other, you can tell they are all deeper in color, and the taste follows suit. All together, the four components unite to create a flavor bomb of saltiness, spice, and an ounce of fattiness. Everything else, including the oil and Italian seasoning, sits back and allows the meat to take center stage. In addition, the cheese doesn’t play a large role here, but the bread certainly does. Crackly, but not to the extent that it scrapes your mouth, it’s a nice, warm touch and makes for the perfect sturdy base,” she says.

Penn Station East Coast Subs

The Classic Italian grilled sub is popular at Penn Station Eat Coast Subs with a heaping serving of hard salami, smoked ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, olive oil & red wine vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano, mayo, and amazing bread. “I like Jersey Mikes a lot, but nothing beats Penn Station for me. So yummy,” a Redditor says.

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches

Which Wich is an excellent option for custom builds with decadent toppings, but their classic Italian, The Grinder, is a favorite with salami lovers. The sub comes stacked with Salami, Pepperoni & Capicola and your choice of cheese. According to diners, it has a kick. “I just had it for the first and last time. I didn’t expect it to be this spicy hot,” one Redditor says.