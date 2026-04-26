7 Chain Restaurants Fans Say Have the Best White Meat Fried Chicken

Fans say these chains serve the crispiest, juiciest white meat fried chicken.

Give me a bucket of fried chicken, and I will reach for the breast first. While many fried chicken lovers prefer the juicy, meaty texture and flavor of a wing, leg, or thigh, I am a sucker for a tender white-meat breast, crispy on the outside but lean, white-meat goodness on the inside. Where can you get the best white meat fried chicken, both bone-in and boneless? Here are 7 chain restaurants with the best white meat fried chicken.

Raising Cane’s

When it comes to chicken tenders, Raising Cane’s does it right. Its hand-battered chicken tenders, crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, launched an entire restaurant concept. “Fresh Raising Cane’s literally melts in your mouth…they use the tenderloin part of the breast only,” says u/idontevenliftbrah. “100% best tenders in fast food market. They actually use real chicken tenderloins,” another writes.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A nuggets and tenders are pressure-cooked, seasoned chicken breast pieces that are perfectly crunchy and delicious. “Their tenders are 1000x better than the nuggets IMO,” one person maintains. Seasoned similarly to the breaded chunks, there is a heftier source of protein per piece.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s is a Southern chain serving hand-breaded white-meat chicken fingers with flavorful sauces. It was one of the first fast-food chains to center its menu on chicken fingers. “Yep, Zaxby’s fingers tossed in tongue torch (ask for heavy sauce) are absolutely as good as it gets for drive through hot wings,” one maintains about the boneless wings.

Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens is a fast-growing chain specializing in fresh, buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded tenders made with real chicken. “Since moving south I’ve discovered Slim Chickens and Whataburger. Strongly prefer either of them over any other fast food now,” writes u/Zacharacamyison.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Popeyes cajun-breaded tenders are thick and crunchy. They start with Louisiana herbs and seasoning, then batter them in a Southern coating, and fry them until crispy brown. According to fans, they are tasty from the inside out. “Popeyes makes the best chicken,” one Redditor shared. “Totally agree! I’ve even purposefully tried other fried chicken every chance I get to see if it may outrank Popeyes. Not even close! The mix of spices, crispiness, and juiciness is unmatched. Damn it, now I want some,” agreed another.

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

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Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken cooks pieces of spicy-skinned chicken breasts to a deep golden, spicy crisp. The smaller chain has amassed a cult following across the South, California, and Arizona. “Best chicken and fixings I’ve had by far,” one Redditor states. “Agreed. Best fried chicken I’ve had, ever,” another agrees.

Bojangles

Bojangles boldly seasoned bone-in breasts and boneless chicken fingers are equally delicious. “Bojangles Supremes are hands down the best,” writes Redditor u/timterp72. “I gained so much weight when a Bojangles set up shop right next to my house. There isn’t one within 10 miles of my place now and unfortunately it’s a necessity lmao. So good,” writes one fan.