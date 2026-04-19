5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Shrimp Baskets and Tangy Remoulade 

These chains serve crispy fried shrimp with flavorful dipping sauces.

When it comes to fried seafood, it truly comes down to freshness and the accoutrements it’s paired with. Putting the sides to the side for a moment, dialing in on the sauce, it’s so important to have a tangy sauce to cover the crispy shrimp coating. Here are five chain restaurants with delicious fried shrimp baskets, with sauces that elevate them.

Landry’s Seafood House

Landry’s Seafood House has classic southern dishes on the menu, from Fried Alligator with dijon cream sauce or Shrimp & Crab Cake with fire roasted corn pico de gallo, and roasted red pepper sauce. From those dishes alone, you can tell that their sauces are killer, so when it comes to the Fried Seafood Platter featuring not just fried shrimp, but fried fish and seafood stuffed shrimp, you can add a range of sauces on the side to add to the flavor.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Since the Pappas family opened their first establishment in the late 1960s, quality has been their top priority which has led to the standards of Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen. The Fried Shrimp, among other fried seafood dishes they offer like fried juicy oysters and stuffed crab, is served hot and crispy, with the creamy sauce of your choosing like a tart lemon aioli for dipping.

Deanie’s Seafood Restaurant

Deanie’s Seafood Restaurant serves delicious seafood to their loyal customers. Deanie’s Seafood Platter is stuffed to the brim with crisp fried oysters, fresh shrimp, soft shell crabs, catfish and crab balls, a wide variety if you’re having trouble deciding what to try. Dunk the fried shrimp in some of their house-made remoulade or cocktail sauce.

Acme Oyster House

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Acme Oyster House has multiple ways to enjoy crispy, yet saucy, shrimps on the menu. Their Boom Boom Shrimp is heavily coated in their homemade sauce. The Acme remoulade sauce or creamy sriracha aioli is perfect on the side of the fried shrimp platter, or for more variety, the fried seafood platter with fried fish, oysters, and shrimp.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

At Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., a family friendly establishment selling seafood and southern classics, the Shrimper’s Heaven is ideal for seafood lovers. It comes with fried shrimp, tempura shrimp, and coconut shrimp with a side of fries and a bunch of sauces (cocktail, cajun marmalade, and tempura sauce). The Forrest’s Seafood Feast comes with fried shrimp, fish and chips, seafood hush puppies, side dishes, and plenty of sauces like cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, and remoulade sauce.