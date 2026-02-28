5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Flounder

These chains serve crispy fried flounder worth ordering.

Flounder is a delicious, delicate white fish that makes a nice alternative to more common seafood options like pollock, cod, and haddock. This lean and tender fish is ideal for sandwiches and seafood platters, with the taste and texture lending itself perfectly to being seasoned and fried. So where are the best options to be found, especially during Lent? Here are five chain restaurants with delicious fried flounder menu items.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster has a Wild-Caught Crunch-Fried Flounder plate, served with tartar sauce and choice of side like seasoned broccoli or French fries. “Food was amazing and there was so much of it left over because I got too full. Drinks are delicious and those cheddar bay biscuits just kept coming. Flounder is excellent,” one diner shared.

Popeyes

The Classic/Spicy Flounder Fish Sandwich at Popeyes is a fan-favorite seasonal offering diners love. “This is my favorite fast food fish sandwich,” one said. “Super good and not too greasy. It makes Lenten fasts very easy.”

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is bringing back its Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich for a limited time only from Feb 18 through April 7: This delicious menu item is made with a four-ounce filet of battered flounder topped with tartar sauce, lettuce, pickles and American cheese, all on a toasted bun. “Guests highly anticipate the return of our fish sandwich each year,” said Rick Petralia, Sr. Director of Menu Strategy & Innovation.

Razoo’s Cajun Cafe

Razoo’s Cajun Cafe has plenty of delicious seafood options on the menu, like the Fried Flounder Etoufee, which is a flounder in a rich dark roux sauce with dirty rice. There’s also a Stuffed Flounder on the menu for those who prefer a grilled option: Grilled Flounder over white rice, smothered in lemon butter sauce. Served with green beans and garlic toast.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hook & Reel

Hook & Reel has a delicious Fried Flounder Basket on the menu. “The fries were fried to perfection and the flounder was delicious too,” one diner said. “The fried flounder plate came with sweet potatoes fries. The flounder was lightly breaded and hot,” another commented.