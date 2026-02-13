6 Frozen Fish Brands With The Biggest Pieces in the Grocery Store

These frozen fish fillets are packed with thick, flaky portions.

Frozen breaded or battered fish is perfect for a quick and easy meal on a busy day—simply throw the pieces into the oven or air fryer and you have delicious crispy fish in no time at all. These frozen fish options can be adapted for fish platters, fish and chips, fish tacos, sandwiches, and more, but the fish-to-breading ratio has to be perfect for these meals to work. Here are six frozen fish brands with big pieces of actual fish, not just breading.

Gorton’s Crispy Battered Fish Fillets

Gorton’s Crispy Battered Fish Fillets are made with whole fillets of wild-caught Pollock coated in a crispy golden batter. “I am not a frozen fish person, however, these are a STAPLE for quick fish tacos or a summer meal!” one Target shopper said. “Golden, crispy, the fish doesn’t taste weird, AND they are filling! I’ve used them in fish tacos with a premade coleslaw, and they are a good fish & chips alternative at home.”

Great Value Crispy Battered Fish Fillets

Walmart shoppers love the taste and value of the Great Value Crispy Battered Fish Fillets. One fan described the whole fillet pieces as ” the ultimate balance of flaky fish and crunchy coating, making every bite feel like a seaside indulgence”. Many say it’s just as good, if not better, than the name brand options.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Orca Bay Gluten-Free Battered Fish Fillets

Orca Bay Gluten-Free Battered Fish Fillets are made from wild-caught Alaska pollock and come highly recommended by Target shoppers. “You get a lot of fish for the price!” one said. “It is a bit greasy, but delicious for GF! This brand is new to me as someone who has celiac. I looked them up and I’d LOVE for Target to carry a few other products from this brand.”

Hook Line and Savor Gluten Free Everything Crusted Cod

Hook Line and Savor Gluten Free Wild Caught Everything Crusted Cod is a hit with Sam’s Club members, who love the quality and value. “Thick portions and it has an excellent flavor with the bagel seasoning. It’s expensive but we eat at least a box a week,” one said. “We cook it in our air fryer. It’s always crispy on the outside and moist on the inside. No fish odor or taste, just great flavor.”

Member’s Mark Beer Battered Cod Fillets

Member’s Mark Beer Battered Cod Fillets is another option where the fish pieces are big and delicious. “Very good, actually better than some restaurants serve!” one happy shopper said. “Very crispy and great flavor! Three times cheaper and larger portions than going to a restaurant!”

Pacific Sustainable Seafood Crispy Battered Haddock

Pacific Sustainable Seafood Crispy Battered Haddock is perfect for fish & chips, shoppers say. “Considering this is GF, it’s so good! I really missed being able to order fried fish from restaurants. This is perfect for times when you are craving it. My whole family enjoys it!” one Sprouts shopper said.