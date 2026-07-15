5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Blackened Chicken

Skip the deep fryer and try these flavorful, expertly spiced Cajun dishes at top chains.

Blackened chicken is a delicious, flavor-packed dish with outstanding taste and texture. This Cajun cooking method involves coating tender chicken in spices and searing it at a high heat, resulting in a beautifully crispy crust without any deep-frying. Usually served with pasta, rice, and green vegetables, blackened chicken is simple yet bursting with savory, rich flavor diners can’t get enough of: Here are five chains with the best blackened chicken right now.

Popeyes

Popeyes Blackened Ranch Chicken Wrap is a permanent menu item diners love: This wrap is made with a hand-breaded and battered Louisiana-style crunchy chicken tender, lettuce, cheese, and pickles in a soft buttermilk tortilla with a blackened ranch spread. “I think they’re juicier than the breaded tenders. Think of these more like grilled chicken in tender shape,” one fan said.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

The Blackened Chicken Alfredo at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is made with blackened chicken, alfredo sauce, and parmesan on linguine. “Went to Walk-Ons this eve! Wife had Pasta Alfredo with chicken, and I had fried shrimp! Bailey was our smiling waitress and took great care of us! Both meals were delicious! (Their food always is!).” one fan said.

Miller’s Ale House

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Miller’s Ale House has a tasty Cajun Chicken Pasta which is a true crowd-pleaser of a dish. This plate is made with blackened chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes, scallions, spicy Parmesan cream sauce and fettuccine, served with toasted garlic bread. The Chicken Parmesan Alfredo is also excellent.

Copeland’s of New Orleans

Copeland’s of New Orleans has several blackened menu items for diners to enjoy, from crab cakes to catfish. Those craving blackened chicken will love the Blackened Bayou Chicken plate, which is made with blackened chicken breast, cornbread dressing, rich crawfish and tasso cream sauce, and green onions. The BBQ Chicken Monty is another great choice.

Tijuana Flats

Diners at Tijuana Flats can opt for blackened chicken in their tacos and burritos. “I pretty much get blackened chicken everything. You can’t go wrong with that,” one diner said. “I personally like the Blackened chicken bowl. It consists of blackened chicken, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese topped off with guacamole and sour cream. It’s a good and flavorful bowl. You won’t be disappointed.”