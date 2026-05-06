5 Best “Golden-Fried” Scallops and Crispy Fries at Popular Seafood Chains

Five seafood chains serving fried scallops with crispy fries.

Fried scallops might not be quite as popular as seeing seared scallops on menus throughout the country, but when you do have the opportunity to order them, they’re crispy, delicious, and super flavorful. If you’re craving fried scallops, and need a big plate of deep-fried seafood, here are five of the best restaurants to get fried scallops and crispy fries to pair with them.

Legal Sea Foods

If you’re looking for a big platter of fried scallops, Legal Sea Foods has a few options on the menu. Not only can you get just fried scallops, but they also have a sampler platter with half orders of a variety of items, including the fried scallops. “Our roots are deeply anchored in a long tradition of championing quality seafood as part of the New England fishing community – a legacy that today reaches around the world,” the website says.

Red Lobster

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Red Lobster is known for plenty of seafood dishes, like the endless shrimp or full steamed lobsters. That said, you can also find a wide variety of other seafood dishes, like fried scallops with options like the Admiral’s Feast. It consists of Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, clam strips, flounder, and bay scallops, all cooked until golden brown and served with an order of fries.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is known for their fresh, high-quality seafood. “Pappadeaux is a scratch seafood kitchen brought to you by the Pappas family,” the company says. “From live lobster to crispy alligator to gumbo to Swampthings, [we’re] known for our engaging service, festive atmosphere, generous portions, and insistence on freshness.” The scallops are part of a combination dish featuring seared salmon, shrimp, scallops, jumbo lump crab, lemon butter, and potato purée. With a selection of fried fish on the menu, you can ask them to toss some scallops in the batter and deep fry them if you prefer them fried with a side of french fries instead of seared.

King’s Fish House

At King’s Fish House, they prioritize serving quality seafood. “What started as a unique and quintessential American fish house in Southern California has become the community’s first choice for seafood, from the Southland and beyond,” the website said. The King’s Combo Platter gives you a little bit of everything, with fried scallops, beer battered fish, shrimp, and of course, served with french fries.

Weathervane Seafood Restaurant

Weathervane Seafood Restaurant has a range of fresh seafood on the menu, giving customers so many choices. Among the menu items is the Fried Seafood Combo. The combo includes fried haddock, clam strips, shrimp, and bay scallops that can be enjoyed with a side of fries.