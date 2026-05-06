6 Best Battered Fish Sandwiches at Major Chains

Ranking the crispiest, top-rated fish sandwiches from popular restaurant chains.

Battered fish sandwiches are not as common as breaded options, but well worth hunting down at restaurants that get it right every time. Battered fish not only has a more traditional fish and chips “pub” style flavor and texture, but it also tends to be lighter than breaded fish, resulting in a crispy, melt-in-your-mouth bite. If you’re craving battered fish sandwiches specifically, here are six chains where this seafood staple never disappoints.

Bar Louie

Bar Louie has several excellent options on the Scratch Built Sandwiches menu, and the Beer Battered Fish Sandwich is no exception. This quality menu item is made with crispy, flakey cod, malt vinegar aioli, and house slaw. There’s also a new Louie’s Cheesesteak, made with shaved sirloin steak, American, provolone, crispy onion strings, and garlic aioli on a toasted hoagie roll.

Culver’s

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich is a quality sandwich made with hand battered wild-caught cod, topped with tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and Wisconsin Cheddar served on a lightly buttered, toasted hoagie roll. The chain also offers a North Atlantic Cod Dinner, plus a Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp dinner for seafood-lovers.

Red Robin

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Red Robin‘s Crispy Fish Sandwich is made with hand-battered crispy white fish with tartar sauce, pickles and shredded cabbage on a brioche bun, served with your choice of side. Those who want more of a traditional fish and chips plate can opt for the House-Battered Fish & Chips: Golden-fried white fish filets with tartar sauce, coleslaw and Steak Fries.

Carl’s Jr.

Like Culver’s, Carl’s Jr. is another fast-food chain using batter rather than breading: The Redhook® Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich contains a fish fillet with shredded lettuce and creamy tartar sauce served on a toasted bun. Hungry diners can opt for the 2 Redhook® Beer-Battered Fish Sandwiches Combo, which comes with a side and a drink.

Captain D’s

The Giant Fish Sandwich at Captain D’s is made with two batter dipped fish fillets with tangy tartar sauce and shredded lettuce on a brioche bun. “Giant fish sandwich at Captain D’s was very good today!!” one fan said. “OMG those are the bomb,” another responded.

Long John Silver’s

The Fish Sandwich at Long John Silver’s is made with battered Alaskan Pollock with pickles and tartar sauce on a soft bun, and fans love it. “I’ve yet to find a single casual dining place that has comparable battered fish,” one said. “It might be my favorite fast food joint rn. I go at least once every 10 days. Love their fish, chicken, hush puppies,” another agreed.