These chains serve breakfast platters made with real, fresh-cracked eggs.

There is nothing like a fresh egg in the morning, whether you enjoy it scrambled, fried, or omelet style. Unfortunately, many breakfast places cut corners and use boxed or powdered eggs to make their breakfast platters. If you want fresh eggs, you need to know where to go. Here are 6 restaurant chains with the best real egg morning platters.

First Watch

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First Watch uses fresh, cracked farm eggs for its traditional breakfast platter, which comes with two cage-free eggs any style, along with your choice of bacon, smoked ham, chicken apple sausage patties, turkey, or pork sausage links, and is served with our whole-grain artisan toast and fresh, seasoned potatoes.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel makes eggs to order, including over-easy, medium, well, sunny-side up, or scrambled. Their most iconic platter? Uncle Herschel’s favorite platter, which comes with two “farm fresh” eggs, your choice of breakfast meat, two sides, and biscuits and gravy. There is also the Old Timer’s Breakfast, which stacks eggs, hash brown casserole, sausage, biscuits, and gravy, with enough food for two meals.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans cooks its Grade A, fresh-cracked eggs to order for breakfast platters. One must-order is The Rise Shine platter, which comes with two farm-fresh eggs, cooked-to-order, premium breakfast meat, your choice of hash browns, home fries, or grits, and freshly-baked biscuits.

Perkins

Perkins American Food Co. is all about the made-from-scratch breakfast. The chain cooks eggs to order, offering classic styles like fried and scrambled, plus customizable omelets, allowing you to build your own breakfast with choices for meats, potatoes, and bread, ensuring fresh, made-to-order meals. The Magnificent Seven breakfast comes with two eggs, two slices of Applewood smoked bacon, and three buttermilk pancakes.

Denny’s

At Denny’s, you can order eggs sunny-side up, over easy, medium, hard, poached, and scrambled, but some guests suggest you should specify “real eggs” or “shell eggs” just to make sure they aren’t from a carton. The Denny’s Super Slam is a high-value breakfast that comes with two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links, and hash browns. And, it is part of their “All Day Diner Deal,” so you can order it for dinner.

Waffle House

Waffle House cooks eggs to order in various styles, including over light (runny yolks/whites), over medium (runny yolk), over hard (cooked solid), scrambled (mixed), basted (cooked with steam/lid), and sometimes poached. While there are lots of platter options, one of the most popular is the Sirloin & Eggs Breakfast, which comes with USDA Choice sirloin steak, two scrambled eggs with toast and jelly, and your choice of side. “Ive gotten it a few times! It’s definitely a 24 hour diner steak, but as far as 24 hour diner steaks go, I like it!” one diner shared.