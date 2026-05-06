7 Chain Restaurants Fans Say Have the Best Fish and Chips

See which popular restaurant chains serve the top-rated fish and chips.

Fish and chips is a classic “pub grub” meal, popular from seafood spots and diners to upscale restaurants and steakhouses. White fish like cod, pollock, and haddock is battered and fried to golden perfection before being plated with thick french fries and tartar sauce. Some people prefer coleslaw, others like curry sauce or marinara—there is no wrong way to enjoy fish and chips so long as the ingredients are excellent and the fish and chips are made with care. Here are sevenchain restaurants where the fish and chips are outstanding, according to diners.

Culver’s

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Dinner is everything you could fish a good fish and chips plate to be: Generous servings of wild-caught cod fried to perfection with tartar, fries, and coleslaw (or whichever two sides you choose). “I always come here when I want a fresh quality fish dinner. I usually get the 3 piece Icelandic cod dinner with fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and a dinner roll with butter,” one diner shared.

McCormick & Schmick’s

The Fish & Chips at McCormick & Schmick’s is a fan-favorite menu item made with delicious beer-battered Alaskan cod. “Place is old traditional fine dining,” one diner said. “We ordered blackened Atlantic salmon, shrimp and crab stuffed salmon, beer battered fish and chips and kids Atlantic salmon. Food was perfect and tasted awesome.”

Red Robin

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Red Robin‘s House-Battered Fish & Chips is delicious, diners say. “The burgers are all great, but the last thing I had was the cod fish and chips,” one fan said. “This was cooked to perfection, very impressed by the accuracy, freshness, and crispness of the fish, the tartar sauce was very tasty, my beer was cold, and lastly, my server Gerald was outstanding.”

Bluesalt Fish Grill

The Beer Battered Fish & Chips at Bluesalt Fish Grill is another excellent option that diners love. “Best Fish and Chips I ever had! Fish was fluffy and prepared perfectly!” one fan shared.

Pacific Catch

The Fish & Chips at Pacific Catch is made with delicious Alaska cod, jalapeño tartar, and sesame slaw. “We came for my parents’ birthday at Sunday lunch and it was pretty quiet, but we really enjoyed the food and service. Fish and chips are outstanding – a must-try dish! Looking forward to getting it again!” one diner raved.

Bonefish Grill

The Fish & Chips at Bonefish Grill is made with tasty crispy cod. “Had calamari as an appetizer and then pineapple shrimp and fish & chips for our entrées. Naya’s service was excellent; friendly, honest and respectful. We always enjoy dining at this location!” one fan said.

O’Toole’s Restaurant Pub

O’Toole’s Restaurant Pub has classic Fish n’ Chips on the menu, made from beer-battered haddock and served with a salad and thick steak-cut fries. “Highly recommend the fish and chips… perfectly cooked and delicious. Great flavor, great portions, and great service every time!” one diner shared.