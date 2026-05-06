These chains serve double-stacked Italian sandwiches loaded with meats and flavor.

Italian sandwiches are in a league of their own. There is nothing quite like the perfect combination of Italian cured meats, cheese, and fresh veggies doused in olive oil and vinegar and served on a fresh roll that just hits the right notes. If you are super hungry, consider ordering a double-stacked version, with double the protein and deliciousness. Where can you get one? Here are 5 restaurant chains serving the best “double-stacked” Italian sandwiches.

Potbelly

Italiano stacked four meats. Toasted capicola salami pepperoni. Mortadella provolone meat stack.

Potbelly‘s Italiao is “stacked” with meats, including salami, old-world capicola, pepperoni, mortadella, and provolone cheese, toasted on the chain’s delicious bread. “There’s something about the combination of Italian meats here that’s superior to the rest. Just by looking at them piled on top of each other, you can tell they are all deeper in color, and the taste follows suit,” our ETNT reviewer, Megan Hageman, wrote in a review about the scrumptious sandwich. “All together, the four components unite to create a flavor bomb of saltiness, spice, and an ounce of fattiness. Everything else, including the oil and Italian seasoning, sits back and allows the meat to take center stage.”

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s The Original Italian is an icon, made with fresh-sliced meats and cheese paired with its amazing oil, vinegar, and herbs, and delicious sub rolls. “Absolute perfection,” a Redditor declared about the double-stacked sub that comes with provolone, ham, prosciuttini, cappacuolo, salami, and pepperoni. I recommend getting it Mike’s Way, with all the fixings.

Penn Station

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If you like your Italian hot, head to Penn Station Eat Coast Subs and order the popular Classic Italian grilled sub, which comes double-stacked with smoked ham, hard salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, olive oil & red wine vinegar, salt & pepper, oregano, mayo, and amazing bread. “I like Jersey Mikes a lot, but nothing beats Penn station for me. So yummy,” a Redditor says.

Which Wich

Over at Which Wich, the classic Italian sub is dubbed The Grinder. It comes with Salami, Pepperoni & Capicola. Diners maintain it has a kick. “I just had it for the first and last time. I didn’t expect it to be this spicy hot,” one Redditor says.

Jimmy John’s

Hageman is a fan of Jimmy John’s Italian subs, which are “aesthetically constructed,” she said in a review. “The cold cuts and toppings–namely lettuce, tomato, and mayo–are perfectly tucked into the fluffy French bread, making it easy and mostly mess-free to carry,” she writes. The bread is perfect, “plump, fresh, and delicious–I think I could have eaten just the bread by itself and been happy,” she said. “It’s meaty enough, with the salami particularly standing out, and it tastes less oily than it looks.”