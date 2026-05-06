7 Chain Restaurants Fans Say Have the Best French Fries

Discover which major restaurant chains serve the top-rated french fries.

Good french fries made from quality potatoes and fried to perfection are addictively good: This savory, salty side can make or break a meal, especially if the fries are the high point (or a special occasion treat you’ve been looking forward to). Whether it’s fast food or an upscale restaurant, diners absolutely notice the fries and share their opinions. Here are seven chains where the fries are cooked to crispy on the outside, tender on the inside perfection every time.

Del Taco

Del Taco‘s Crinkle Cut Fries are perfection, fans say. “Am I crazy or are Del Taco’s fries potentially the best french fries out there? I’m serious, the other day I ordered a bunch of random items from del taco for delivery since I haven’t been there in years, and the fries had no business being as good as they are,” one diner shared.

KFC

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Diners say the Secret Recipe Fries at KFC are very underrated. “KFC has surprisingly delicious fries! Not the potato wedges, but actual fries. They are battered and seasoned and taste delicious!” one fan said.

Texas Roadhouse

The Steak Fries at Texas Roadhouse are a big hit with fans. “Thick and hearty, with that ‘meaty fry’ bite. Not the crisp champion, but it holds its own. Seasoning: Well-balanced—salt and spice hit just right, enhancing rather than overpowering,” one diner shared.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s iconic french fries remain popular despite complaints about texture (to be fair, no french fries will be good half an hour after coming out of the fryer). “I’m not a big fry guy to begin with but I like a classic hot and fresh McDonald’s fry,” one fan said. “Secret to fresh fries…ask for no salt. Then salt them yourself.”

Fatburger

Fatburger‘s massive burgers are delicious but the ‘Fat Fries’ are definitely underrated: Thick sliced and deep fried to golden perfection, these steak fries complement any Fat meal. “I don’t even eat their burgers, I just go for the fat fries,” one Redditor said.

Checkers and Rally’s

Diners rave about the Famous Seasoned Fries Checkers and Rally’s. “Can confirm, recently tried their fries and it was a game changer,” one fan said. “I can’t believe I actually would have said anything other than checkers more than a month ago.” Another said, “I don’t know how anyone can argue otherwise, unless they’ve never had them. They’re so flavorful and crunchy. It’s almost an unfair question because Checkers blows every other fry out of the water immediately.”

Arby’s

Arby’s Curly Fries and Crinkle Fries are always good, fans say. “Arby’s fries are my go-to, they are so good and crunchy and seasoned I can destroy a large in like 45 seconds,” one fan shared. “They are great with the roast beef and cheddar sammie or the lamb gyro,” another agreed.