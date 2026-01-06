7 Best Frozen Battered Seafood Brands in Grocery Stores

These frozen battered seafood brands deliver crispy, flaky flavor right from your freezer.

Keeping frozen food and snacks in the freezer can make mealtimes a breeze—simply throw them into the oven or air fryer, and you have a fast, delicious meal that is cheaper and more convenient than delivery. But which are the best frozen brands, especially when it comes to battered items like seafood and chicken? Here are seven of the best frozen battered seafood brands in grocery stores right now.

Trader Joe’s

Shoppers love Trader Joe’s battered items, like the frozen Crispy Battered Calamari. “We worked with seafood specialists in Italy to develop our own version of the classic Italian Anelli alla Romana (“Roman Rings”). Our Calamari is made with squid rings and tentacles that are lightly battered with a combination of wheat flour, rice semolina, and baking soda,” the chain says.

Gorton’s

Gorton’s has excellent frozen battered items, including the fan-favorite Gorton’s Crispy Battered Fish Fillets. “What caught my eye on the packaging was ‘Not Minced’. Oh My Gosh! What a difference,” one Walmart shopper said. “The fish was light and flaky, with an amazing taste! Just the right amount of batter! A generous amount of servings.”

Crazy Mandarin Orange Chicken

Crazy Mandarin Orange Chicken (tender, battered breast meat chicken with mandarin orange sauce) is exceptional, fans say. ” The chicken tastes like restaurant chicken! I doctored the sauce to make it more like my daughter’s fave Gen Tso’s but the sauce on its own is decent. Highly recommend, it’s 2 bags that serve 3-4 depending on how hungry you are,” one Costco shopper shared.

Member’s Mark Wild Caught Beer Battered Cod Fillets

Member’s Mark Wild Caught Beer Battered Cod Fillets are delicious and great value, shoppers rave. “I was looking for a decent fried frozen fish and this one is it! I have a tiny home fryer that has a basket so we cooked them in there. And they didn’t fall apart and weren’t soggy or anything. They had a great taste to them!” one Walmart customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Trident Seafoods Wild Alaskan Beer Battered Cod

Trident Seafoods Wild Alaskan Beer Battered Cod is a hit with Costco shoppers. Wild-caught and made from whole filets, this frozen fish is cooked in a crispy batter made with Alaskan Amber craft beer. Each serving contains 10g of protein.

Great Value Crispy Battered Fish Fillets

The Great Value Crispy Battered Fish Fillets are perfect for making classic recipes like British-style fish and chips and Mediterranean piccata. “The breading is crispy and just the right ratio..I do them in the air fryer 350 for 8 minutes flip and 7 on the other side. Perfect with a lil spicy mayo,” one shopper said.

Pacific Sustainable Seafood Wild Caught Crispy Battered Cod

Sprouts shoppers love the Pacific Sustainable Seafood Wild Caught Crispy Battered Cod. This wild-caught cod contains 8g of protein per serving, and is peanut, egg, soy, dairy, and wheat-free.