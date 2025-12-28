5 Best Beer-Battered Frozen Fish Brands in Grocery Stores

These beer-battered frozen fish brands deliver crispy fillets with flaky texture shoppers love.

Frozen battered fish is a wonderfully convenient item to keep on hand for quick and easy meals, taking ten minutes to cook in the air fryer for a variety of different meals. Homemade Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, fish tacos, a quick dinner for the kids with french fries and steamed peas… there are so many ways to enjoy these cod/haddock/pollock options. I prefer whole filets to minced, and wild caught to farmed (which are becoming easier to find in stores) but if the first ingredient is fish, I’m happy. Here are five of the best beer-battered frozen fish brands in the freezer aisle.

Van de Kamp’s Crispy Beer Battered 100% Whole Fish Fillets

Van de Kamp’s Crispy Beer Battered 100% Whole Fish Fillets are made with wild-caught pollock. “We love these! The texture is great and they crisp up so nicely in the oven– even better in the air fryer. I love how convenient they are when I need a quick meal on the table,” one Walmart shopper said.

Gorton’s Beer Battered Fish Fillets

Gorton’s Beer Battered Fish Fillets are also made from 100% whole wild Alaskan pollock fillets. “The batter gets nicely crisp in the oven and the fish inside stays flaky and tender. I like that the fillets are whole pieces and not minced, and the flavor has that classic pub-style taste,” one shopper said.

Omaha Steaks Pub-Style Cod

Omaha Steaks Pub-Style Cod has that authentic flavor you’d find only in an old English pub, the brand says. “I have bought this item several times. The pub style cod is definitely delicious!” one customer said. “It is as good as we had in some of our favorite pubs serving fish and chips. Easy to fix at home and provides a great alternative meal to beef and pork we get from Omaha,” another agreed.

Member’s Mark Wild Caught Beer Battered Cod Fillets

Sam’s Club shoppers love the Member’s Mark Wild Caught Beer Battered Cod Fillets made with wild-caught cod. “I was very impressed with this product. The fish tastes fresh, the batter is light and crispy, and it cooks perfectly every time. Great quality for the price and definitely one of the best frozen cod fillets I’ve tried,” one said.

SeaPak™ Budweiser Beer Battered Cod Fillets

SeaPak™ Budweiser Beer Battered Cod Fillets are made with wild-caught cod. "This was delish! Serve up as fish and chips or with coleslaw – you can taste the beer batter which we love and my daughter and husband loved it too!!" one shopper said.