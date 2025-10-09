7 Best Frozen Fried Fish Fillets, According to Shoppers

Breaded frozen fried fish fillets are one of those food items I always have in the freezer. Not only are they delicious and versatile, these fillets take no time whatsoever to heat up in the air fryer and can be used for everything from fish & chips plates (always with peas!) to fish tacos, or just a fried fish wrap packed with slaw and salad. When choosing the best fried fish filets, not only does the taste have to be perfect but the texture has to be crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside. Here are the best frozen fried fish fillets that get beautiful crispy when cooked.

Stouffer’s Fish Filet Frozen Meal

Stouffer’s Fish Filet Frozen Meal is made with a breaded filet of Alaskan pollock. “We have these dinners several times a month (sometimes, several times a week including lunches), definitely our favorite Stouffers dinner and we eat Stouffers at least 75% of the time. The standard remark from my husband is ‘I don’t know what they do to keep the fish so crispy and flakey at the same time,'” one Walmart customer said.

Trader Joe’s Battered Fish Nuggets

Trader Joe’s Battered Fish Nuggets are another excellent option (I personally love them). “The fish to batter ratio is excellent. Fifteen minutes 430-450° convection oven, which is essentially a very large air fryer,” one Redditor said. “Great for fish tacos.”

Hook Line and Savor Wild Caught Everything Crusted Cod

The Hook Line and Savor Gluten Free Wild Caught Everything Crusted Cod from Sam’s Club is a must-have. “The ‘Everything Crusted’ coating is packed with flavor and provides a perfect crispy texture, while the wild-caught cod is consistently flaky and tender. It cooks up beautifully whether baked or air-fried, making it a super easy weeknight meal,” one happy shopper wrote in the reviews.

Member’s Mark Breaded Salmon Bites

The Member’s Mark Breaded Salmon Bites are delicious, shoppers say. “A must purchase,” one raved. “Very simple and easy to prepare. I prefer using the air fryer to have a crunchy outer layer. Very convenient for meals and can be used as a meal prep idea.”

Trident Seafoods Wild Alaskan Beer Battered Cod

The Trident Seafoods Wild Alaskan Beer Battered Cod crisps up beautifully, shoppers say. "I have bought these several times, it has a very good taste, a good crunch when put in the oven for 19 minutes," one Costco member shared.

Gorton’s Crispy Battered Fish

Gorton’s Crispy Battered Fish 100% Whole Fillets are made with Wild Alaskan Pollock and have the perfect texture, shoppers say. “Air fried the fish is crispy outside and very tender inside and the flavor is great-similar to another known change restaurant that serves fish and seafood,” one Walmart customer said.

Kirkland Signature Everything Crusted Cod

Costco members love the Kirkland Signature Everything Crusted Cod. “Solid product. Cook them a few minutes longer than the box says in our air fryer,” one Redditor advised. “They come out crispy on the exterior and moist and flaky on the interior. Make some tartar sauce and put them on a small toasted bun for cod sliders.”