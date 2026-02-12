6 Best Frozen Biscuit Sandwiches, According to Shoppers

Shoppers say these frozen biscuit sandwiches make breakfast quick and satisfying.

Frozen biscuit sandwiches are a quick and convenient option for breakfast when you don’t have time to cook, and don’t want to spend a lot of money eating out or hitting the drive-thru. These options take no time at all to heat up in the microwave (or for much better taste and texture, the air fryer). These egg sandwiches usually contain some sort of classic breakfast protein like sausage or bacon, some have cheese, some are spicy, some are sweet, all are delicious. Here are six of the best frozen biscuit sandwiches, according to shoppers.

Odom’s Tennessee Pride Sausage Buttermilk Biscuits

Odom’s Tennessee Pride Sausage Buttermilk Biscuits are little snack-size breakfast sandwiches shoppers rave about. “The buttermilk biscuits are fluffy and buttery, and the real standout is the 100% pork sausage made with real maple syrup. The sweet and savory flavors come together perfectly in every bite,” one shopper said, adding that it’s best to follow the heating instructions closely for the best texture.

Breakfast Best Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit Sandwiches

Aldi's Breakfast Best Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit Sandwiches are very popular (they seem to sell out all the time). "I put them in foil the night before and heat them up in the oven while getting ready in the morning. We occasionally get the breakfast bowls for lazy weekend breakfasts and like them as well," one shopper said.

Applegate Chicken & Maple Breakfast Sausage Sandwich

Applegate Chicken & Maple Breakfast Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich is a nice option for those who want a leaner meat in their sandwiches. “Personally I love them when I’m too tired to make breakfast. They taste good only down side is how chewy the bread gets. Over 10/10,” one Sprouts shopper said.

Jimmy Dean Frozen Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Jimmy Dean Frozen Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit contains 12g of protein per serving and heat up in minutes. “I have found the best way is to take apart from frozen and place in air fryer bake/roast setting at 350 for 5 minutes. Perfection!” one Target shopper said.

Mason Dixie Cheddar Biscuit Sandwich with Sausage and Egg

Shoppers love the quality and taste of Mason Dixie Cheddar Biscuit Sandwich with Sausage and Egg. “Was really surprised how good these are. Two minutes in the microwave and i have a breakfast that keeps me going until lunchtime,” one Sam’s Club member shared.

Great Value Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit

Great Value Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit Sandwiches are great if they’re heated with care (the biscuit can get a little hard if overcooked). “I’m a nut about great value sausage egg and cheese biscuits. If you look at the name brand competitors, their preparation requires more complicated procedures than I am willing to deal with,” one Walmart shopper said. “These biscuits are easy to fix, and my wife and I prefer them to similar biscuits you can get at various snack drive throughs.”