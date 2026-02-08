6 Frozen Appetizers to Never Buy, According to Chefs

Chefs share which frozen appetizers they skip and why these party snacks fall short on quality.

When you don’t feel like cooking—or going out or ordering in—nothing beats the price or convenience of the frozen food aisle, especially when you’re hosting a party. Frozen appetizers make it easy to serve crowd-pleasing bites with minimal effort. But they’re not the healthiest.

“Many options rely heavily on refined flours, added oils and sodium to deliver flavor and texture,” says Rania Batayneh, MPH, home chef, recipe developer, nutritionist and author of the bestselling book, The One One One Diet: The Simple 1:1:1 Formula for Fast and Sustained Weight Loss.

According to Batayneh, the things you should look for in food are “recognizable ingredients, meaningful protein and enough fiber or fat to support satiety, which a lot of frozen foods don’t contain. Instead, they’re packed with breading and additives rather than real food, and they tend to be easy to overeat while offering little nutritional value.

If getting back on track healthwise is a goal in 2026, here are six frozen appetizers Batayneh says she wouldn’t buy and shares why.

TGI Fridays Cream Cheese–Stuffed Jalapeño Poppers

While TGI Fridays Cream Cheese–Stuffed Jalapeño Poppers will treat your taste buds, Batayneh suggests avoiding them.

“Based on the ingredient list, these rely heavily on ultra-processed components rather than the jalapeños themselves,” she says. “Refined flour coatings, industrial seed oils, stabilizers, and flavor additives do most of the work, while the cream cheese filling is highly processed and sodium-dense.”

She adds, “From a nutrition standpoint, this appetizer delivers a lot of calories and sodium with very little protein or fiber to support satiety, which can make it easy to overeat.

When most of the flavor and texture come from breading and formulation rather than recognizable ingredients, it’s not something I’d choose to buy.”

White Castle Cheeseburger Castle Bites

Americans love burgers–it’s one of the staples of the cuisine, but the White Castle Cheeseburger Castle Bites is filled with junk ingredients, says Batayneh.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“These bites are made with processed beef, enriched wheat flour, pasteurized process cheese, added oils, and preservatives designed to create consistency and shelf life rather than quality,” she explains.

Batayneh notes, “Nutritionally, they’re high in sodium and relatively low in meaningful protein for a savory appetizer, which limits how satisfying they are. From both a cooking and nutrition perspective, this is a highly formulated frozen product that looks hearty but doesn’t deliver much staying power, which is why I’d pass.”

Checkers & Rally’s Spicy Chicken Bites

Checkers & Rally’s Spicy Chicken Bites might be tasty, but they’re not good for your waistline.

“Based on how the product is formulated, these are essentially a frozen chicken nugget–style item marketed with bolder branding,” says Batayneh. “The chicken is formed rather than whole, combined with refined starches, added oils, flavor extracts, and preservatives to maintain texture and shelf life.”

She adds, “From a nutrition perspective, they’re relatively high in sodium and low in meaningful protein for the portion, which limits satiety. Most of the flavor comes from the breading and seasoning rather than the chicken itself. For those reasons, it’s not something I’d choose to buy.”

Totino’s Pizza Rolls

Totino’s Pizza Rolls are a delicious afternoon snack or ideal for serving on big game days, but Batayneh says to think twice before putting them in your cart.

“These are designed to be highly craveable, relying on refined dough, added oils, and flavoring, with only small amounts of cheese and meat inside,” she explains. “Most of the texture and taste come from the crust rather than the filling.”She adds, “From a nutrition standpoint, they’re high in refined carbs and sodium but low in protein and fiber, which makes them easy to overeat without feeling satisfied.”

Tyson Any’tizers Boneless Chicken Bites

Tyson Any’tizers Boneless Chicken Bites are versatile and can be enjoyed in countless ways, but you won’t get as much protein as you think, according to Batayneh.

“Although they’re marketed as a protein option, these bites are made from formed chicken combined with starches and binders to hold their shape,” she explains. “The breading and seasoning contribute more to the flavor than the chicken itself.”

Batayneh adds, “Nutritionally, they don’t provide much protein for the amount of calories and sodium, so they’re less filling than they appear.”

Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks

Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks have a great flavor and texture, but Batayneh says to skip them.

“These mozzarella sticks rely heavily on breading and processing to create texture and melt, rather than highlighting the cheese itself,” she explains. “When paired with a typical dipping sauce (like ranch dressing), they become even more calorie-dense without offering much staying power.”

Batayneh adds, “From a nutrition perspective, they’re high in refined carbs, sodium, and added fat, while offering relatively little protein or fiber to keep you full.”