7 Best Frozen Burger Brands Made With Real Beef, According to Shoppers

These frozen burger brands are made with 100% real beef.

Keeping frozen burger patties on hand for a quick meal or snack is one of my favorite busy-day dinner hacks. Within twenty minutes you have a delicious burger ready to go, at a fraction of the price you’d pay hitting the drive through or going to a sit-down restaurant. I’m extremely picky when it comes to the meat I feed my family and an avid label-reader, so I was genuinely surprised to find how many excellent frozen burger options, from budget-friendly to gourmet, have just one ingredient: Beef. Here are seven of the best-tasting, top-quality frozen beef patties you can’t go wrong with.

Thousand Hills Lifetime Grazed 100% Grass Fed Beef Patties

Thousand Hills Lifetime Grazed Unseasoned 100% Grass Fed Beef Patties are made with grass-fed pasture-raised beef with no hormones, no antibiotics, no grains, no GMOs, no confinement, and no grain byproducts. “These are excellent. I got them for my husband and he likes them better than the gourmet burgers that we’ve been ordering for years,” one shopper said.

Force Of Nature Meats Grass Fed Beef Burger Patties

Force Of Nature Meats Grass Fed Beef Burger Patties are made with 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef—and that’s it. No antibiotics, no added hormones, GMOs, or fillers, just exceptional quality regeneratively sourced and pasture-raised beef. It doesn’t get much better than that. “I absolutely love these patties! We travel on the weekends in our camper van and these patties are perfect to bring along for a fast, nutritious and absolutely delicious dinner,” one shopper raved.

Bubba Burger Angus Burgers

Bubba Burger Angus Burgers are made from 100% beef chuck and only beef chuck—no artificial ingredients, additives, or preservatives, and a ton of good flavor. "Amazing product! Tastes great and they are frozen, so you can use them as you go! Highly recommend," one Target shopper said.

Good & Gather All-Natural Beef Patties

The Good & Gather All-Natural Beef Patties (85% lean, 15% fat) have just one ingredient: Beef. “I always love using these patties when I’m not in the mood to make my own,” one fan said. “They’re really good quality and I’ve never had any issues with them I buy them monthly since they’re so fast and easy to cook and so easily customizable with seasonings.”

Verde Farms Ground Beef Burger Patties

Verde Farms Ground Beef Burger Patties are another outstanding option with bonus points for being organic. This 100% grass-fed, grass-finished free range beef is verified regenerative with zero antibiotics, hormones, and other nasty additives. Organic grass-fed beef is the only ingredient so you know you’re in good hands with this choice.

Omaha Steaks Classic Burgers

Omaha Steaks Classic Burgers are made with 100% ground beef and nothing else. “Our burgers start with beef that’s naturally aged to ensure tenderness and robust beefy flavor. Once aged, our expert butchers grind it once – then they grind it again. This double grind gives our burgers their signature juiciness and big, beefy flavor,” the brand says. Shoppers agree, with one raving about the quality and texture of these patties: “These hamburgers are so moist after grilling; And they don’t shrink up when you cook. They taste delicious!”

Great Value 100% Pure Beef Burgers

Walmart‘s Great Value 100% Pure Beef Burgers (85% lean, 15% fat) contain just beef, and shoppers love the taste and quality of these patties. “I was pleasantly surprised with the quality of this item,” one said. “The patties are nice sized; they fit a full-size bun. They didn’t shrink up to nothing when cooked and the amount of fat was acceptable.”